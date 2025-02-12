rawpixel
The Death of Columbus, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs animal badge sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Columbus taking possession of the new country, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Columbus at the court of Barcelona, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Correggio's Magdalena, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Little pigs with blank frame illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Thistle, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Three little pigs background, blank sign, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Skating / Hy Sandham ; aquarelle print , L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
[Nasturtiums], L. Prang & Co., publisher
Cute pig illustrated iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
The prize piggies, L. Prang & Co., publisher
US navy recruiting poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Prize golden Hamburg grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Classic collection poster template, editable text and design
Prize black Alicante grapes, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Balm and spirea / [after] E.T.F., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Baptism invitation template
Dessert no. 3 / C.P. Ream., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Christening celebration invitation template
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 10. The Lord is risen, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 7. Obey your parents, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Pacific Northwest trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Prang's floral mottoes, no. 45. "He giveth his beloved sleep", L. Prang & Co., publisher
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
[Flowers] / [after] E.T. Fisher., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henry Sandham, editable text and design
[Man playing a lute], L. Prang & Co., publisher
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Pink and its parts, L. Prang & Co., publisher
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Lobster, eggs, celery, etc. / after R.D. Wilkie., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Kids book cover template, editable design
Flowers of memory / E. Remington., L. Prang & Co., publisher
Global business poster template, editable text
Autumn leaves, no. two, L. Prang & Co., publisher
