Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanjapanese fanfanjapanese artjapan fansakai hoitsuvintagewaterSakai Hoitsu's Chrysanthemums by the Water (1761–1828). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 646 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7740 x 4168 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 7740 x 4168 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTravel to Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517749/travel-japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseSakai Hoitsu's Japanese fan painting psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692712/psd-aesthetic-flowers-stickerView licenseGolden week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517748/golden-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseSakai Hoitsu's Japanese fan painting desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692713/image-wallpaper-desktop-aestheticView licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licensePng Sakai Hoitsu's Japanese fan painting, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692711/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseSakai Hoitsu's Japanese fan painting illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16779792/vector-flowers-aesthetic-artView licenseBotanical products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView licensePaulownias and chrysanthemums (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Sakai Hoitsu. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141212/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licenseIrises flower (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Sakai Hoitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660957/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004095/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrysanthemums by the Water. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638969/httpsclevelandartorgart1961259Free Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770108/flower-design-instagram-story-templateView licenseNakamura Hochu's Waves (1819). Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642575/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrysanthemums and Autumnal plants (17-18th century) painting. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661306/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770105/flower-design-blog-banner-templateView licenseJapanese hydrangea and hollyhock flowers (1801) vintage painting by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642472/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseJapanese hollyhock flowers (1801) vintage painting by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7674541/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseHeron on a willow branch (1615-1868) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Maruyama Okyo. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661081/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseIrises left of a pair) during late 19th century painting in high resolution by Sakai Hoitsu. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635363/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7935094/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese hydrangea and lilies (1801) vintage painting by Sakai Hōitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7674543/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941677/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAutumn flowers (17th century) vintage Japanese painting by Tawaraya Sosetsu. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660952/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCassia blossom (1656) vintage Chinese painting by Xiang Shengmo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642800/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8017237/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseChrysanthemum (1890-1940) vintage painting. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661182/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's birds fan, Japanese flower illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716319/hokusais-birds-fan-japanese-flower-illustration-editable-designView licenseBanana leaves and chrysanthemum (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Tsubaki Chinzan. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642876/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds fan background, Japanese ink illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721995/flying-birds-fan-background-japanese-ink-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapanese flower arrangement (19th century) vintage Japanese woodblock print Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642894/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763041/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseChrysanthemums (1598–1652) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704988/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license