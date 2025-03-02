rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plum blossom in pot (1830) vintage Japanese print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
Save
Edit Image
vintage artworkjapanese artkeisai eisenukiyo-eflowerwatercolorjapanjapanese
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage plum blossom png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694505/png-flower-stickerView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage plum blossom. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694514/image-flower-art-vintageView license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670949/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694510/psd-flower-sticker-artView license
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
Snow from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151350/image-person-art-manView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670952/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Japanese woman and cherry blossom (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa…
Japanese woman and cherry blossom (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661083/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Vintage plum blossom, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645107/vintage-plum-blossom-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Japanese woman (1830) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Original…
Japanese woman (1830) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642890/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Japanese geisha in kimono (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa Hiroshige…
Japanese geisha in kimono (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa Hiroshige…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661212/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Indoor plant care Instagram post template, editable text
Indoor plant care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843928/indoor-plant-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661175/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView license
Japanese woman and cherry blossom (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa…
Japanese woman and cherry blossom (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661104/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701555/japanese-ink-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
Japanese geisha (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661193/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ikebana home decor Instagram post template, editable text
Ikebana home decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843927/ikebana-home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Koi (1842) Japanese fish illustration by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
Koi (1842) Japanese fish illustration by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642899/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Frost from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from…
Frost from Momoyogusa–Flowers of a Hundred Generations editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151158/image-grass-leaf-aestheticView license
Japanese woman (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Original…
Japanese woman (1828) vintage woodblock print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642739/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
Ukiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
A Modern day "Clear Mirror" (1822) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the MET…
A Modern day "Clear Mirror" (1822) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639092/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Japanese girl print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen (1790-1848). Original from The MET Museum.
Portrait of a Japanese girl print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen (1790-1848). Original from The MET Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639774/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670397/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Castle of Unuma. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
The Castle of Unuma. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639751/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255723/japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Japanese woman and a parasol (19th-20th century) vintage photography by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The…
Japanese woman and a parasol (19th-20th century) vintage photography by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661074/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram story template, editable social media design
Japan Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255724/japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1830) by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
Carp Ascending a Waterfall (1830) by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661309/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Japanese chicken and flowers (1862) vintage woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET…
Japanese chicken and flowers (1862) vintage woodblock prints by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The MET…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661325/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license