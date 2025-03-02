Edit ImageCrop49SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage artworkjapanese artkeisai eisenukiyo-eflowerwatercolorjapanjapanesePlum blossom in pot (1830) vintage Japanese print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1062 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3716 x 4200 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3716 x 4200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage plum blossom png on transparent background. 