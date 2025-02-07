rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vintage plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
metplum blossomjapanese flower pot psdjapanese vasekeisai eisenplum blossom japanesekeisaiasia flower
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage plum blossom. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694514/image-flower-art-vintageView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage plum blossom png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694505/png-flower-stickerView license
Indoor plant care Instagram post template, editable text
Indoor plant care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843928/indoor-plant-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage plum blossom, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645107/vintage-plum-blossom-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ikebana home decor Instagram post template, editable text
Ikebana home decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843927/ikebana-home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670949/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670952/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plum blossom in pot (1830) vintage Japanese print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
Plum blossom in pot (1830) vintage Japanese print by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694503/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese woman and cherry blossom (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa…
Japanese woman and cherry blossom (1828) vintage woodblock prints by Keisai Eisen. Original public domain image by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661083/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434345/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705851/psd-flower-sticker-artView license
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949944/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804002/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Peace quote Instagram post template, editable text
Peace quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171541/peace-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659853/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japanese plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese plum blossom psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7649074/psd-flower-sticker-artView license
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738148/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Japanese pink blossoms psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese pink blossoms psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708427/psd-flower-sticker-artView license
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738153/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Japanese plum ikebana psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese plum ikebana psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687285/psd-flower-sticker-artView license
Home decor poster template, editable text and design
Home decor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738129/home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7761461/psd-sticker-vintage-illustrationView license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Circular plum branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Circular plum branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692851/psd-frame-flower-stickerView license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage gold flower psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold flower psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7999059/vintage-gold-flower-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622795/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage flower psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage flower psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8002425/vintage-flower-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866063/floral-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Koi fish, vintage Japanese illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Koi fish, vintage Japanese illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7669139/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Home decor blog banner template, editable text
Home decor blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738124/home-decor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643616/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Home decor Instagram story template, editable text
Home decor Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738137/home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman playing koto psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese woman playing koto psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657976/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license