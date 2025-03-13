Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit ImagebuddhazenmeditationbuddhismharmonyenlightenmentgandharawisdomGandhara sculpture png sticker, religious statue, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2538 x 3806 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy Vesak Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791300/happy-vesak-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGandhara sculpture, Japanese religious statue psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7694622/gandhara-sculpture-japanese-religious-statue-psdView licenseBuddhist center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791302/buddhist-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGandhara sculpture, Japanese religious statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672870/gandhara-sculpture-japanese-religious-statueView licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseBuddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7698683/buddha-statue-buddhism-religion-sculpture-psdView licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseBuddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpture psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708512/buddha-statue-buddhism-religion-sculpture-psdView licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523412/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-iphone-wallpaperView licenseBuddha head statue, Buddhism religion sculpture psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697730/psd-gold-statue-collage-elementsView licenseThanks for coming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122600/thanks-for-coming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708509/buddha-statue-buddhism-religion-sculptureView licenseThanks for coming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121523/thanks-for-coming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha head statue, Buddhism religion sculpturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672589/buddha-head-statue-buddhism-religion-sculptureView licenseThanks for coming social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120418/thanks-for-coming-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7698698/png-sticker-elementsView licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBuddha statue, Buddhism religion sculpturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672675/buddha-statue-buddhism-religion-sculptureView licensePeace within Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759119/peace-within-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha head statue png sticker, Buddhism religion, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697728/png-sticker-goldView licensePeace within Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12620279/peace-within-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, Buddhism religion sculpture, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708510/png-sticker-goldView licenseBuddhist center social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120454/buddhist-center-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePng Buddha head sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8594285/png-buddha-head-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseWisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827815/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseFind peace Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394901/find-peace-facebook-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723175/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121584/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha head statue collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8594327/buddha-head-statue-collage-element-psdView licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762613/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBuddha statue collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827816/buddha-statue-collage-element-psdView licenseWisdom quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630373/wisdom-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639170/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363353/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623330/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseHappy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799914/happy-vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBuddha statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729321/buddha-statue-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue, isolated religious imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709557/buddha-statue-isolated-religious-imageView license