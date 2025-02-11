rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
PNG watercolor calathea orbifolia, home decor sticker, transparent background
Save
Edit Image
pngplant pngtransparent pngleafplantwatercolordesignillustration
Plant shop Facebook story template, editable sale design
Plant shop Facebook story template, editable sale design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697305/plant-shop-facebook-story-template-editable-sale-designView license
Hanging watercolor calathea orbifolia, home decorate psd
Hanging watercolor calathea orbifolia, home decorate psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696153/psd-plant-watercolor-leafView license
Plant shop Instagram post template, editable sale design
Plant shop Instagram post template, editable sale design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699279/plant-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-sale-designView license
Calathea Orbifolia houseplant png sticker, transparent background
Calathea Orbifolia houseplant png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123148/png-plant-collageView license
Plant shop blog banner template, editable sale design
Plant shop blog banner template, editable sale design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696540/plant-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-sale-designView license
Png calathea orbifolia watercolor leaf sticker, paper cut on transparent background
Png calathea orbifolia watercolor leaf sticker, paper cut on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230363/png-plant-paper-textureView license
Leaf border off-white background, editable design
Leaf border off-white background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047565/leaf-border-off-white-background-editable-designView license
Calathea orbifolia, watercolor paper cut clipart
Calathea orbifolia, watercolor paper cut clipart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230311/calathea-orbifolia-watercolor-paper-cut-clipartView license
Leaf border green background, editable tropical design
Leaf border green background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789457/leaf-border-green-background-editable-tropical-designView license
Calathea Orbifolia houseplant collage element psd
Calathea Orbifolia houseplant collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123159/calathea-orbifolia-houseplant-collage-element-psdView license
Editable tropical leaf background
Editable tropical leaf background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814327/editable-tropical-leaf-backgroundView license
Png calathea orbifolia watercolor leaf botanical
Png calathea orbifolia watercolor leaf botanical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2731899/free-illustration-png-leaf-tropical-watercolorView license
Tropical dark green background, editable design
Tropical dark green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781194/tropical-dark-green-background-editable-designView license
Watercolor png calathea orbifolia tropical
Watercolor png calathea orbifolia tropical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2731793/free-illustration-png-tropical-plant-green-watercolour-calathea-orbifoliaView license
Leaf border off-white desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Leaf border off-white desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047593/leaf-border-off-white-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
Calathea Orbifolia houseplant isolated design
Calathea Orbifolia houseplant isolated design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904628/calathea-orbifolia-houseplant-isolated-designView license
Leaf border watercolor background, editable tropical design
Leaf border watercolor background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747037/leaf-border-watercolor-background-editable-tropical-designView license
Calathea orbifolia leaf psd watercolor botanical
Calathea orbifolia leaf psd watercolor botanical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2731962/premium-illustration-psd-aralia-art-artworkView license
Editable tropical desktop wallpaper, leaf border design
Editable tropical desktop wallpaper, leaf border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045754/editable-tropical-desktop-wallpaper-leaf-border-designView license
PNG Aesthetic calathea plant, collage element, transparent background
PNG Aesthetic calathea plant, collage element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256438/png-plant-leafView license
Leaf border green background, editable design
Leaf border green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746996/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView license
Calathea orbifolia leaf psd watercolor botanical
Calathea orbifolia leaf psd watercolor botanical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2731728/premium-illustration-psd-pot-watercolor-plant-pottedView license
Dark green background, editable floral border design
Dark green background, editable floral border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785233/dark-green-background-editable-floral-border-designView license
Calathea orbifolia psd watercolor botanical
Calathea orbifolia psd watercolor botanical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2731773/premium-illustration-psd-aralia-art-artworkView license
Tropical dark green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
Tropical dark green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781219/tropical-dark-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView license
House plant clear bubble element design
House plant clear bubble element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649875/house-plant-clear-bubble-element-designView license
Leaf border green background, editable tropical design
Leaf border green background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747077/leaf-border-green-background-editable-tropical-designView license
House plant png bubble element, transparent background
House plant png bubble element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649876/png-leaf-plantView license
Leaf border watercolor background, editable design
Leaf border watercolor background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746908/leaf-border-watercolor-background-editable-designView license
Png calathea orbifolia watercolor leaf botanical
Png calathea orbifolia watercolor leaf botanical
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2611617/free-illustration-png-plant-watercolorView license
Editable leaf border, green textured background design
Editable leaf border, green textured background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738474/editable-leaf-border-green-textured-background-designView license
Calathea leaf png plant mockup
Calathea leaf png plant mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3481074/free-illustration-png-blank-space-botanical-bullet-journal-stickerView license
Editable watercolor tropical leaf design element set
Editable watercolor tropical leaf design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15338838/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaf-design-element-setView license
Aesthetic calathea plant collage element psd
Aesthetic calathea plant collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9256382/aesthetic-calathea-plant-collage-element-psdView license
Leaf border blue background, editable tropical design
Leaf border blue background, editable tropical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747008/leaf-border-blue-background-editable-tropical-designView license
Botanical collage png sticker set, retro halftone colorful designs
Botanical collage png sticker set, retro halftone colorful designs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196405/illustration-png-aesthetic-flowerView license
Leaf border green background, editable design
Leaf border green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789459/leaf-border-green-background-editable-designView license
Aesthetic calathea plant isolated image
Aesthetic calathea plant isolated image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238825/aesthetic-calathea-plant-isolated-imageView license
Editable tropical leaf background
Editable tropical leaf background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813691/editable-tropical-leaf-backgroundView license
Plants & flowers png sticker set, retro halftone black and white designs
Plants & flowers png sticker set, retro halftone black and white designs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196403/illustration-png-aesthetic-flowerView license