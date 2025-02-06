Edit ImageCropaudiSaveSaveEdit Imageband aidcutehandsblackdesignillustrationcollage elementbandageHands holding bandage, medical doodle psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFirst aid poster template, medical doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696580/first-aid-poster-template-medical-doodleView licenseMedical tape, cute bandage doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696235/medical-tape-cute-bandage-doodle-psdView licenseFirst aid kit Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537764/first-aid-kit-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedical plaster, cute bandage doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696237/medical-plaster-cute-bandage-doodle-psdView licenseTravel insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537754/travel-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseHands holding bandage, medical doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696325/hands-holding-bandage-medical-doodle-vectorView licenseFirst aid Instagram story template, medical doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696566/first-aid-instagram-story-template-medical-doodleView licenseBandage pad, cute medical doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696324/bandage-pad-cute-medical-doodleView licenseFirst aid Instagram post template, medical doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696598/first-aid-instagram-post-template-medical-doodleView licenseMedical tape, cute bandage doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696243/medical-tape-cute-bandage-doodle-vectorView licenseSprained ankle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11811661/sprained-ankle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedical plaster, cute bandage doodle vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696245/medical-plaster-cute-bandage-doodle-vectorView licenseAccidents & injury Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805825/accidents-injury-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMedical plaster, cute bandage doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696250/medical-plaster-cute-bandage-doodleView licenseHealth doodle poster template, get well soon texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696298/health-doodle-poster-template-get-well-soon-textView licenseMedical tape, cute bandage doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696249/medical-tape-cute-bandage-doodleView licenseFirst aid Instagram post template, medical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6805079/first-aid-instagram-post-template-medical-designView licenseMedical bandage png sticker, cute doodle on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696327/png-sticker-elementView licensePink heart band-aid mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10442242/pink-heart-band-aid-mockup-editable-designView licenseMedical tape png sticker, cute doodle on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696244/png-sticker-elementView licenseBroken hearts still beat quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630682/broken-hearts-still-beat-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedical plaster png sticker, cute doodle on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696246/png-sticker-elementView licenseSprained ankle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537977/sprained-ankle-poster-templateView licenseCute bandage doodle collage element, off white design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6672759/photo-psd-sticker-collage-blackView licenseFirst aid Instagram story template, medical emergencyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6815088/imageView licenseFirst aid poster template psd healthcarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3313040/free-illustration-psd-band-aid-bandage-common-illnessesView licenseFirst aid blog banner template, healthcare & hospital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6802239/imageView licenseIllustration of hands holding bandages. Bandages of various sizes, including adhesive strips and medical tape. Hands…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16424252/image-background-hands-tapeView licenseAccidents & injury Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620412/accidents-injury-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaster for wound psd element healthcare doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315234/free-illustration-psd-band-aid-bandage-beigeView licenseHealth doodle Instagram story template, get well soon texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696293/health-doodle-instagram-story-template-get-well-soon-textView licenseFirst aid poster template vector healthcarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3313065/free-illustration-vector-band-aid-bandage-common-illnessesView licenseHealth doodle Instagram post template, get well soon texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696323/health-doodle-instagram-post-template-get-well-soon-textView licenseCommon illnesses template psd set healthcare posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3313076/free-illustration-psd-band-aid-bandage-common-illnessesView licenseAccident insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901624/accident-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCommon illnesses template vector set healthcare posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3313047/free-illustration-vector-doctor-band-aid-bandageView licensePharmacy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428637/pharmacy-facebook-post-templateView licenseFirst aid template psd healthcare social media advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3311098/free-illustration-psd-band-aid-bandage-common-illnessesView licenseDepression quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630778/depression-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePlaster for wound vector element healthcare doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3315255/free-illustration-vector-band-aid-bandageView license