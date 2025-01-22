Edit ImageCropNarathorn1SaveSaveEdit Imageheaven jesusprayerchurch sculpturedjesuscrosschurchdesignbibleCrucifix statue, religious sculpture isolated image psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseCrucifix statue, religious sculpture isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672762/image-jesus-church-crossView licenseYouth bible school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6058536/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435972/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrucifix statue paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261931/crucifix-statue-paper-element-with-white-borderView licenseFinding Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435755/finding-jesus-poster-templateView licenseCrucifix statue png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696552/png-sticker-elementsView licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Crucifix statue sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261805/png-sticker-collageView licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12493627/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrucifix religion isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823801/crucifix-religion-isolated-designView licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478778/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCrucifix religion collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834516/crucifix-religion-collage-element-psdView licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5945994/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018556/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrucifix religion png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255076/crucifix-religion-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593963/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrucifix religion png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834515/png-sticker-elementsView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714585/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCloseup of crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/377930/free-photo-image-wooden-cross-church-bibleView licenseSunday worship poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12605117/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA cross on top of a church towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/411839/free-photo-image-cross-church-christianView licenseYouth bible school poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771215/youth-bible-school-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStone cross, crucifixion isolated, off white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634318/image-collage-elements-spiritual-colourView licenseSunday worshi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690759/sunday-worshi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStone cross, crucifixion collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823183/stone-cross-crucifixion-collage-element-psdView licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12063877/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMixed religious symbols set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2432807/free-illustration-vector-christian-catholic-crossView licenseSunday worshi Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690760/sunday-worshi-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMixed religious symbols set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2432804/free-illustration-vector-candle-icon-beige-backgroundView licenseSunday worshi blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12690758/sunday-worshi-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Christian cross sticker design element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2432717/free-illustration-vector-jesus-catholicism-beliefView licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562566/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Christian cross sticker design element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2432796/free-illustration-vector-catholicism-christian-crossView licenseBible study blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791358/bible-study-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5946476/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseSunday worship Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714638/sunday-worship-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMixed religious symbols set vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2432852/free-illustration-vector-old-islamic-culture-lotus-beigeView license