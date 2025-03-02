Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-ebasket illustrationbasket weavetransparent pngpngartjapanese artvintageBamboo basket png sticker, vintage object illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licensePurple png pocket watch, vintage object, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696804/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licensePurple bird png, vintage animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696830/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licensePurple bird png, vintage animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708353/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlying crane png, Japanese animal illustration by Watanabe Shoka, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719314/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseOriental bird png, vintage flower illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085966/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085941/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheepshead fish png sticker, vintage animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705031/png-sticker-artView licenseAutumn in Japan editable poster template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158276/png-plant-artView licenseVintage flower png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713242/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic cherry blossom png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708069/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670478/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage flower png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718353/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAutumn is coming editable Facebook post template, original Maple Leaves art illustration by Shibata Zeshinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956689/png-leaf-plantView licenseAesthetic flower png vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708052/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage peony png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701318/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater lily png aesthetic vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719260/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa, editable famous painting. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915384/png-art-blank-space-blueView licenseVintage flower png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701306/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage flower png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713352/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Japanese frame png embroidery sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625878/png-frame-stickerView licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086020/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669965/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheepshead fish png sticker, vintage animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696876/png-sticker-artView licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKoi fish png sticker, vintage Japanese animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606650/png-sticker-artView licenseVintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670636/vintage-japanese-tigers-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKoi fish png sticker, vintage Japanese animal illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608126/png-sticker-artView license