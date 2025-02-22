rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bamboo and poetry (1860) vintage Japanese prints by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from The Art Institute of…
Save
Edit Image
bambooshibata zeshinpoetrypublic domain arttreejapanese treevintage poetryjapanese art
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722161/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView license
Shibata Zeshin's Tops (1807-1891). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Shibata Zeshin's Tops (1807-1891). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661322/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Be unique blog banner template
Be unique blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074333/unique-blog-banner-templateView license
Shibata Zeshin's Dragon head halberd (1885). Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Shibata Zeshin's Dragon head halberd (1885). Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661078/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Be unique Instagram post template
Be unique Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074334/unique-instagram-post-templateView license
Shibata Zeshin's Sun and Plum Branches (1807-1891). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Shibata Zeshin's Sun and Plum Branches (1807-1891). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661327/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Be unique Facebook story template
Be unique Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074346/unique-facebook-story-templateView license
Cucumbers (1887) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Cucumbers (1887) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661287/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Be unique poster template
Be unique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715855/unique-poster-templateView license
Spring (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Spring (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660550/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Vintage bamboo background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage bamboo background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7700673/image-art-vintage-treeView license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Vintage gold bamboo. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold bamboo. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818829/vintage-gold-bamboo-remixed-rawpixelView license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Vintage bamboo. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage bamboo. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818806/vintage-bamboo-remixed-rawpixelView license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Vintage bamboo border psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage bamboo border psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7700671/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
Bamboo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665536/bamboo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage gold bamboo psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold bamboo psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818772/vintage-gold-bamboo-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Vintage bamboo border, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage bamboo border, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16661037/vintage-bamboo-border-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese cat and umbrella (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese cat and umbrella (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661004/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese tree branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese tree branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667584/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese tree branch, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese tree branch, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644931/japanese-tree-branch-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage bamboo border psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage bamboo border psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7818834/vintage-bamboo-border-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
Japan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Japanese grasshopper and sunflower (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese grasshopper and sunflower (1877) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660971/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Historic trail poster template, editable text and design
Historic trail poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665531/historic-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Japanese long-tailed rooster (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese long-tailed rooster (19th century) vintage painting by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661151/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Katsushika Hokusai’s bamboo (1760-1849) vintage Japanese Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
Katsushika Hokusai’s bamboo (1760-1849) vintage Japanese Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642806/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Katsushika Hokusai’s bamboo (1760-1849) vintage Japanese Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
Katsushika Hokusai’s bamboo (1760-1849) vintage Japanese Ukiyo-e style. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661279/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japan Instagram story template
Japan Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView license
Vintage gold bamboo png on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold bamboo png on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861091/png-aesthetic-stickerView license