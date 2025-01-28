Edit ImageCroptonSaveSaveEdit Imageguzhenggeishatransparent pngpngaestheticartjapanese artvintageVintage Japanese woman png, playing koto sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 533 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2667 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, playing koto sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085793/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713624/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman, playing koto illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697624/vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910568/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman, playing koto psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697584/vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-psdView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910569/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman, playing koto illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085665/vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-illustrationView licenseJapan travel Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723529/japan-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese woman, playing koto illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8450719/image-aesthetic-flower-vintageView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738330/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese woman, playing koto illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8450734/image-aesthetic-flower-vintageView licenseJapan travel blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723320/japan-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman, playing koto psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130255/vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-psdView licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345812/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese geisha png, female entertainment performers sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697576/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapan travel Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723340/japan-travel-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese geisha png, female entertainment performers sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085790/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7750112/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman mobile wallpaper, playing kotohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8450760/image-wallpaper-iphone-aestheticView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440528/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese women png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085550/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman playing koto, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440531/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085539/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943623/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese people, lifestyle illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721373/vector-aesthetic-people-artView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943950/customizable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese people png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697560/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697525/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669965/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717636/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720132/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085805/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826150/japanese-geisha-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman, traditional dance illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085827/image-aesthetic-flower-vintageView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733489/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese geisha, female entertainment performers illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085656/image-aesthetic-vintage-smokeView license