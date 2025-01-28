Edit ImageCropton2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeishashamisenluteeatingjapanese foodtransparent pngpngaestheticVintage Japanese geisha png, female entertainment performers sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3200 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese geisha, female entertainment performers illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697615/image-aesthetic-vintage-womenView licenseEditable vintage Japanese female performers ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8433996/editable-vintage-japanese-female-performers-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese geisha, female entertainment performers psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697545/psd-aesthetic-vintage-womenView licenseAsian teahouse editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724823/asian-teahouse-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese geisha png, female entertainment performers sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085790/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseUkiyo-e exhibition editable poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723895/ukiyo-e-exhibition-editable-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseVintage Japanese people png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697560/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese seafood, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733515/japanese-seafood-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseVintage Japanese people, lifestyle illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721373/vector-aesthetic-people-artView licenseUkiyo-e exhibition blog banner template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723887/ukiyo-e-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseVintage Japanese geisha, female entertainment performers illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085656/image-aesthetic-vintage-smokeView licenseKaiseki dinner blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724549/kaiseki-dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese geisha, female entertainment performers psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130239/psd-aesthetic-vintage-smokeView licenseAsian teahouse blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724639/asian-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese man png, playing music instrument sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715700/png-sticker-artView licenseKaiseki dinner Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724575/kaiseki-dinner-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, playing koto sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697532/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseKaiseki dinner editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724608/kaiseki-dinner-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, playing koto sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085793/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseUkiyo-e exhibition Instagram story template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723900/ukiyo-e-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseVintage Japanese man, playing music instrument illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16721287/vector-person-art-japaneseView licenseAsian teahouse Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724820/asian-teahouse-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese people lifestyle illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697625/vintage-japanese-people-lifestyle-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7758623/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese people, lifestyle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697538/vintage-japanese-people-lifestyle-psdView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese female performers ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717900/customizable-vintage-japanese-female-performers-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese man playing music instrument, rear view illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719190/image-vintage-person-illustrationView licenseUkiyo-e exhibition Facebook ad template, customizable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723890/ukiyo-e-exhibition-facebook-template-customizable-vintage-designView licenseJapanese women png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085550/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseKaiseki dinner Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724629/kaiseki-dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085539/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese female performers ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910617/customizable-vintage-japanese-female-performers-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese seafood png illustration sticker set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702502/png-sticker-vintage-illustrationView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese female performers ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8433361/customizable-vintage-japanese-female-performers-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman, playing koto illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085665/vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-illustrationView licenseEditable vintage Japanese female performers ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910614/editable-vintage-japanese-female-performers-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman, playing koto psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8130255/vintage-japanese-woman-playing-koto-psdView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese women, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717914/customizable-vintage-japanese-women-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese woman, playing koto illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8450719/image-aesthetic-flower-vintageView license