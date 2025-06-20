rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bird on branch (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
Save
Edit Image
japanese flowerschinese artjapanesechinese public domainchinese flowerschinese paintingchinesechen hongshou
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: A Bird and Peach-Blossom Branch. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Paintings after Ancient Masters: A Bird and Peach-Blossom Branch. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639153/httpsclevelandartorgart197927214Free Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vintage bird on branch, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage bird on branch, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766635/vector-animal-flower-plantsView license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vintage bird on branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage bird on branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697737/psd-flower-plants-stickerView license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Vintage bird on branch png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage bird on branch png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697736/png-flower-plantsView license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chrysanthemums (1598–1652) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
Chrysanthemums (1598–1652) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704988/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Rock, Old Tree, and Bamboo. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Rock, Old Tree, and Bamboo. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639156/httpsclevelandartorgart197927221Free Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Chrysanthemum and Rock. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Chrysanthemum and Rock. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639158/httpsclevelandartorgart19792719Free Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Tree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708889/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Explore Japan poster template
Explore Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: A Lady. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Paintings after Ancient Masters: A Lady. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639157/httpsclevelandartorgart197927216Free Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Swallow on a peach branch (1368–1644) vintage Japanese woodblock art Japanese ink style. Original public domain image from…
Swallow on a peach branch (1368–1644) vintage Japanese woodblock art Japanese ink style. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716369/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: A Bird and Peach-Blossom Branch by Chen Hongshou
Paintings after Ancient Masters: A Bird and Peach-Blossom Branch by Chen Hongshou
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697592/image-flower-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
New Year greeting Instagram post template, editable text
New Year greeting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923490/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese chrysanthemum (1368 - 1644) color woodblock print by Hu Zhengyan. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…
Japanese chrysanthemum (1368 - 1644) color woodblock print by Hu Zhengyan. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720039/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese cherry blossom flower branch collage element
Chinese cherry blossom flower branch collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView license
Japanese pheasant and chrysanthemums (1835) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…
Japanese pheasant and chrysanthemums (1835) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660708/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage bird on branch. Remastered by rawpixel.
Vintage bird on branch. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697738/image-flower-plants-artView license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese camellia and bullfinch bird (1833) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…
Japanese camellia and bullfinch bird (1833) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660523/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese pheasant and grass (1615-1868) vintage painting by Ogata Korin. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…
Japanese pheasant and grass (1615-1868) vintage painting by Ogata Korin. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661264/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Elegant traditional Japanese calligraphy fan
Elegant traditional Japanese calligraphy fan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328439/calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Chinese birds and flowers (1430-1500) vintage painting by Yin Hong. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
Chinese birds and flowers (1430-1500) vintage painting by Yin Hong. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661329/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Mandarin ducks (1615-1868) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The…
Mandarin ducks (1615-1868) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661157/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Katsushika Hokusai's birds, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image…
Katsushika Hokusai's birds, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642707/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license