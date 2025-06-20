Edit ImageCrop82SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese flowerschinese artjapanesechinese public domainchinese flowerschinese paintingchinesechen hongshouBird on branch (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1138 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4109 x 4334 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4109 x 4334 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePaintings after Ancient Masters: A Bird and Peach-Blossom Branch. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639153/httpsclevelandartorgart197927214Free Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage bird on branch, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766635/vector-animal-flower-plantsView licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage bird on branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697737/psd-flower-plants-stickerView licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVintage bird on branch png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697736/png-flower-plantsView licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrysanthemums (1598–1652) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704988/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePaintings after Ancient Masters: Rock, Old Tree, and Bamboo. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639156/httpsclevelandartorgart197927221Free Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePaintings after Ancient Masters: Chrysanthemum and Rock. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639158/httpsclevelandartorgart19792719Free Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708889/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licensePaintings after Ancient Masters: A Lady. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639157/httpsclevelandartorgart197927216Free Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSwallow on a peach branch (1368–1644) vintage Japanese woodblock art Japanese ink style. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716369/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYear of Tiger Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaintings after Ancient Masters: A Bird and Peach-Blossom Branch by Chen Hongshouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697592/image-flower-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923490/new-year-greeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese chrysanthemum (1368 - 1644) color woodblock print by Hu Zhengyan. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720039/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese cherry blossom flower branch collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8397619/chinese-cherry-blossom-flower-branch-collage-elementView licenseJapanese pheasant and chrysanthemums (1835) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660708/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage bird on branch. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697738/image-flower-plants-artView licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese camellia and bullfinch bird (1833) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660523/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese pheasant and grass (1615-1868) vintage painting by Ogata Korin. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661264/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant traditional Japanese calligraphy fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328439/calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseChinese birds and flowers (1430-1500) vintage painting by Yin Hong. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661329/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseMandarin ducks (1615-1868) vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661157/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKatsushika Hokusai's birds, from Album of Sketches (1814) vintage Japanese woodblock prints. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642707/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license