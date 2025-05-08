Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageclothes japanpersonstickerartblackvintagedesignclothingJapanese woman in kimono psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable diverse toddler full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322621/editable-diverse-toddler-full-body-design-element-setView licenseJapanese woman and firefly cage psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650259/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseEditable diverse toddler full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322557/editable-diverse-toddler-full-body-design-element-setView licenseJapanese woman in kimono illustration. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701068/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseEditable diverse toddler full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322558/editable-diverse-toddler-full-body-design-element-setView licenseJapanese woman in kimono, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772996/japanese-woman-kimono-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable diverse toddler full body design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322581/editable-diverse-toddler-full-body-design-element-setView licenseVintage Japanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671727/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517191/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671596/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659856/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseSurreal collage element, editable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22335573/image-background-transparent-pngView licenseHokusai’s Japanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699925/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseJapanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659853/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseKimono blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670915/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804002/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7646201/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004970/kimono-poster-templateView licenseJapanese woman picking chrysanthemum psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7663669/psd-flower-sticker-artView licensePre-loves fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457331/pre-loves-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman with umbrella psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671909/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licenseJapanese woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7645275/psd-face-sticker-artView licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese women psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725418/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJapanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724004/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseVintage fashion poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722980/vintage-fashion-poster-template-and-designView licenseJapanese woman applying powder psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642630/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman playing koto psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7657976/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese woman psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650993/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseEditable children's t-shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12238145/editable-childrens-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseJapanese woman in kimono png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701069/png-sticker-artView licenseJapanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseJapanese geisha psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7646188/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license