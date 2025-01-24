Edit ImageCropBusbusSaveSaveEdit ImagegrasscuteleavesplantsaestheticnaturetropicaldesignBlue leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTropical palm trees frame, brown rectangle shape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243034/tropical-palm-trees-frame-brown-rectangle-shape-editable-designView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308903/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical palm trees desktop wallpaper, frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243013/tropical-palm-trees-desktop-wallpaper-frame-background-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323596/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView licenseBlue leaf collage element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8359043/blue-leaf-collage-element-botanical-illustrationView licensePastel tropical birds desktop wallpaper, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121003/pastel-tropical-birds-desktop-wallpaper-editable-blue-designView licenseBlue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710275/png-aesthetic-plantsView licenseRescue center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598014/rescue-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323607/image-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical cactus floral background, vintage botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120296/tropical-cactus-floral-background-vintage-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323605/png-aesthetic-plantsView licenseFlower market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824303/flower-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7862021/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseZoo Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597987/zoo-instagram-story-templateView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886244/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseFresh rice spikes in a field macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915185/fresh-rice-spikes-field-macro-shotView licenseGreen leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308901/png-aesthetic-plantsView licenseTropical palm trees desktop wallpaper, botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255050/png-background-black-blank-spaceView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861973/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseShopping online poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10172143/shopping-online-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlue leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721349/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licensePalm trees frame iPhone wallpaper, brown botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243059/palm-trees-frame-iphone-wallpaper-brown-botanical-background-editable-designView licenseBlue leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721341/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical cactus floral frame, vintage botanical background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120927/tropical-cactus-floral-frame-vintage-botanical-background-editable-designView licenseBlue leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721339/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823221/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseBlue banana leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323591/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical flowers frame background, purple botanicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693409/tropical-flowers-frame-background-purple-botanicalView licenseGradient blue leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721333/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228401/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721345/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseLeaf border green desktop wallpaper, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789458/leaf-border-green-desktop-wallpaper-editable-tropical-designView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7862084/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical palm trees mobile wallpaper, botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255055/png-android-wallpaper-background-blackView licenseBlue flower collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323593/psd-aesthetic-flower-plantsView licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseAutumn grass collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8346961/psd-aesthetic-plants-illustrationView licensePaper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977344/paper-leaf-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAutumn grass collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8346994/psd-aesthetic-plants-illustrationView license