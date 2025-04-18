Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecuteleavesplantsaestheticnaturetropicaldesignillustrationGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTropical flowers frame background, purple botanicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693409/tropical-flowers-frame-background-purple-botanicalView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861973/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseColorful flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691485/colorful-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7862052/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546708/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886244/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licensePink leaf frame background, nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691831/pink-leaf-frame-background-nature-illustrationView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7862021/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546862/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701424/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545621/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708628/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546731/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351759/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546830/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351785/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseLeaf illustration collage element set editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210039/leaf-illustration-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351554/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseColorful tropical background neon leaf framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691447/colorful-tropical-background-neon-leaf-frameView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351448/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseGreen tropical frame background, leaf illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691300/green-tropical-frame-background-leaf-illustrationView licenseColorful leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708630/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547082/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708637/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical plant leaves vector set, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418565/tropical-plant-leaves-vector-set-editable-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351508/psd-aesthetic-flower-plantsView licenseMonstera leaf element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000523/monstera-leaf-element-set-editable-designView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708624/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546713/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7865000/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical leaf set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130371/tropical-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBanana leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319990/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334728/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861895/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable watercolor tropical leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15338838/editable-watercolor-tropical-leaf-design-element-setView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861932/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseTropical leaves vector illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418784/tropical-leaves-vector-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7863842/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseEditable tropical green leaf design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547037/editable-tropical-green-leaf-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721345/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license