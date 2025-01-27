Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebakerychocolatecakedesignfoodplatecollage elementschocolate cakeChocolate cake slice, delicious dessert image psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSweet desserts poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689710/sweet-desserts-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChocolate cake slice, delicious dessert imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672701/chocolate-cake-slice-delicious-dessert-imageView licenseCake studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602669/cake-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseChocolate cake slice png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701629/png-sticker-elementsView licenseBakery house poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879072/bakery-house-poster-templateView licensePink macaroons, delicious dessert image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702427/pink-macaroons-delicious-dessert-image-psdView licenseSweet desserts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984404/sweet-desserts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesserts illustration sticker set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702561/desserts-illustration-sticker-set-psdView licenseCake recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984402/cake-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesserts illustration collage element set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702504/desserts-illustration-collage-element-set-psdView licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894088/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCroissant, French pastry, breakfast food psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704573/croissant-french-pastry-breakfast-food-psdView licenseCake making Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453126/cake-making-instagram-post-templateView licensePink macaroons, delicious dessert imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672890/pink-macaroons-delicious-dessert-imageView licenseBakery house Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879070/bakery-house-instagram-story-templateView licenseFree homemade cake image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5912312/image-public-domain-food-chocolateFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate cake Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453135/chocolate-cake-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesserts png illustration sticker set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702604/png-sticker-strawberry-illustrationView licenseBakery shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452496/bakery-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseChocolate cake graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10036906/chocolate-cake-graphic-psdView licenseBakery house blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879067/bakery-house-blog-banner-templateView licenseChocolate cake graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037027/chocolate-cake-graphic-psdView licenseHomemade pastries Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874395/homemade-pastries-facebook-cover-templateView licenseChocolate cake food element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600623/chocolate-cake-food-element-psdView licenseDelicious dessert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874304/delicious-dessert-blog-banner-templateView licenseFree chocolate cake slices image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5928214/photo-image-public-domain-food-chocolateFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate cake Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602444/chocolate-cake-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree chocolate cake slice image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5916247/image-public-domain-food-chocolateFree Image from public domain licenseCake Recipe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271365/cake-recipe-instagram-post-templateView licenseCroissant, French pastry, breakfast foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672461/croissant-french-pastry-breakfast-foodView licenseDelicious dessert Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535935/delicious-dessert-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHomemade chocolate chip cookies. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5917313/image-public-domain-food-freeFree Image from public domain licensePremium cake poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138510/premium-cake-poster-templateView licenseFree homemade chocolate cake image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5927944/photo-image-white-background-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseBakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11984405/bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHomemade chocolate chip cookies. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5901265/photo-image-public-domain-nature-birdFree Image from public domain licenseChocolate cake Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844049/chocolate-cake-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree chocolate cake slice image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5906975/photo-image-light-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's cake poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686934/valentines-cake-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYummy pumpkin pie freshly baked autumn food recipehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2741218/free-photo-image-thanksgiving-dessert-pieView license