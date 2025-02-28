Edit Mockup74SaveSaveEdit Mockupframe mockuppainting mockuppicture frame mockupframemockupwall framephoto framepicture frame mockup psdPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 3333 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3333 x 3333 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825321/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower image, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709378/photo-frame-mockup-flower-image-home-decor-psdView licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708991/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716837/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt expo picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718120/art-expo-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, abstract sunset photo psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729796/picture-frame-mockup-abstract-sunset-photo-psdView licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711859/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725239/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718938/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722818/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718224/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824849/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710875/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705422/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717972/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733148/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt museum picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710820/art-museum-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723539/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseExhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14481690/exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, tropical home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713011/photo-frame-mockup-tropical-home-decor-psdView licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710306/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716962/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711415/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721680/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713855/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729688/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713349/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705421/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710508/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711285/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711328/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722820/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710850/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame png mockup, houseplant decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830305/png-frame-plantView licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714332/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame png mockup, home decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908860/png-frame-plantView licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710730/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908864/picture-frame-mockup-transparent-designView licenseArt picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713260/art-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823664/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView license