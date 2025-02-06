rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Green leaf, botanical collage element psd
Save
Edit Image
tropicalgreen leafleavestropical leafdesignbotanicalcollage elementsgreen
Magazine page mockup, realistic publication, editable design
Magazine page mockup, realistic publication, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218519/magazine-page-mockup-realistic-publication-editable-designView license
Banana leaf, botanical collage element psd
Banana leaf, botanical collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676523/banana-leaf-botanical-collage-element-psdView license
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243668/tropical-palm-trees-background-leaf-illustration-editable-designView license
Green leaf collage element psd
Green leaf collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909966/green-leaf-collage-element-psdView license
Tropical palm trees background, botanical illustration, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212198/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Banana leaf, botanical collage element
Banana leaf, botanical collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672896/banana-leaf-botanical-collage-elementView license
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Wild jungle pattern background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831317/wild-jungle-pattern-background-vintage-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Green leaf png sticker, transparent background
Green leaf png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704556/green-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical palm leaf note paper collage, editable design
Tropical palm leaf note paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260432/tropical-palm-leaf-note-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Green leaf isolated botanical image
Green leaf isolated botanical image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823918/green-leaf-isolated-botanical-imageView license
Be wild word, aesthetic collage art, editable design
Be wild word, aesthetic collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338226/wild-word-aesthetic-collage-art-editable-designView license
Banana leaf png sticker, transparent background
Banana leaf png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7676522/banana-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212870/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Orange leaf collage element psd
Orange leaf collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178099/orange-leaf-collage-element-psdView license
Blue philodendron xanadu leaf background, botanical aesthetic border, editable design
Blue philodendron xanadu leaf background, botanical aesthetic border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216769/png-aesthetic-background-designView license
Yellow leaf collage element psd
Yellow leaf collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178096/yellow-leaf-collage-element-psdView license
Note paper png, palm leaf collage, editable design
Note paper png, palm leaf collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258347/note-paper-png-palm-leaf-collage-editable-designView license
Green leaf png sticker, transparent background
Green leaf png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909965/green-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical tree sticker, aesthetic remix design
Tropical tree sticker, aesthetic remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548135/tropical-tree-sticker-aesthetic-remix-designView license
Autumn leaf collage element psd
Autumn leaf collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151786/autumn-leaf-collage-element-psdView license
Tropical palm tree, botanical illustration, editable design
Tropical palm tree, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221286/tropical-palm-tree-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Autumn leaf collage element psd
Autumn leaf collage element psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178091/autumn-leaf-collage-element-psdView license
Palm leaf frame background, black botanical, editable design
Palm leaf frame background, black botanical, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207000/palm-leaf-frame-background-black-botanical-editable-designView license
Yellow leaf isolated botanical image
Yellow leaf isolated botanical image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178097/yellow-leaf-isolated-botanical-imageView license
Tropical palm trees desktop wallpaper, botanical border background, editable design
Tropical palm trees desktop wallpaper, botanical border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260970/png-background-blank-space-borderView license
Orange leaf isolated botanical image
Orange leaf isolated botanical image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178100/orange-leaf-isolated-botanical-imageView license
Green palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
Green palm leaf background, tropical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828536/green-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView license
Autumn leaf isolated botanical image
Autumn leaf isolated botanical image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178092/autumn-leaf-isolated-botanical-imageView license
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243858/tropical-palm-trees-background-leaf-illustration-editable-designView license
Yellow leaf png sticker, transparent background
Yellow leaf png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178095/yellow-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258727/tropical-palm-trees-background-leaf-illustration-editable-designView license
Orange leaf png sticker, transparent background
Orange leaf png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178098/orange-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical palm leaf note paper collage, editable design
Tropical palm leaf note paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221789/tropical-palm-leaf-note-paper-collage-editable-designView license
Autumn leaf isolated botanical image
Autumn leaf isolated botanical image
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823950/autumn-leaf-isolated-botanical-imageView license
Tropical palm leaf png note paper collage, editable design
Tropical palm leaf png note paper collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259398/tropical-palm-leaf-png-note-paper-collage-editable-designView license
PNG Alocasia leaf, transparent background
PNG Alocasia leaf, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/557620/png-alocasia-leaf-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical philodendron xanadu leaf background, botanical aesthetic, editable design
Tropical philodendron xanadu leaf background, botanical aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216705/png-aesthetic-background-designView license
PNG Green salal leaves, transparent background
PNG Green salal leaves, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/557628/png-green-salal-leaves-transparent-backgroundView license
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
Tropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258729/tropical-palm-trees-background-leaf-illustration-editable-designView license
Autumn leaf png sticker, transparent background
Autumn leaf png sticker, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178090/autumn-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView license