rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chrysanthemums (1598–1652) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
Save
Edit Image
black and whitechrysanthemumchen hongshouchineseblack flowersjapanchinese artjapanese art
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese chrysanthemum (1368 - 1644) color woodblock print by Hu Zhengyan. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…
Japanese chrysanthemum (1368 - 1644) color woodblock print by Hu Zhengyan. Original public domain image from The Cleveland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720039/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Tree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708889/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670161/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Chrysanthemum and Rock. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Chrysanthemum and Rock. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639158/httpsclevelandartorgart19792719Free Image from public domain license
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670151/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hokusai's chrysanthemum, vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Hokusai's chrysanthemum, vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661289/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bird on branch (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
Bird on branch (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697735/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Paulownias and chrysanthemums (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Sakai Hoitsu. Original public domain image from The…
Paulownias and chrysanthemums (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Sakai Hoitsu. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141212/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
Teahouse cafe ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917719/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView license
Chinese chrysanthemum (1633–1690) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Chinese chrysanthemum (1633–1690) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642668/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad Instagram post template
Teahouse cafe ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732195/teahouse-cafe-instagram-post-templateView license
Banana leaves and chrysanthemum (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Tsubaki Chinzan. Original public domain image from…
Banana leaves and chrysanthemum (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Tsubaki Chinzan. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642876/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad Instagram story template
Teahouse cafe ad Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917730/teahouse-cafe-instagram-story-templateView license
Japanese flowers (1368–1644)) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
Japanese flowers (1368–1644)) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660945/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness workshop Instagram post template
Mindfulness workshop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731603/mindfulness-workshop-instagram-post-templateView license
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Rock, Old Tree, and Bamboo. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Paintings after Ancient Masters: Rock, Old Tree, and Bamboo. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639156/httpsclevelandartorgart197927221Free Image from public domain license
Teahouse cafe ad blog banner template
Teahouse cafe ad blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917728/teahouse-cafe-blog-banner-templateView license
Chrysanthemums and Autumnal plants (17-18th century) painting. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
Chrysanthemums and Autumnal plants (17-18th century) painting. Original public domain image from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661306/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel to Japan blog banner template
Travel to Japan blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517749/travel-japan-blog-banner-templateView license
Peacock and peonies, vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the…
Peacock and peonies, vintage Japanese woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660922/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Botanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and design
Botanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150122/png-flower-leavesView license
Yellow Chrysanthemums on a Blue Ground. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Yellow Chrysanthemums on a Blue Ground. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639504/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Katsushika Hokusai’s red roses and bird (1760–1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The…
Katsushika Hokusai’s red roses and bird (1760–1849) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696023/image-background-flower-plantsFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Everbag tulips, vintage Japanese etching. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Everbag tulips, vintage Japanese etching. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660943/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan Expo poster template
Japan Expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12920150/japan-expo-poster-templateView license
Japanese hibiscus (1800-1860) vintage drawing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Japanese hibiscus (1800-1860) vintage drawing. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642888/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Magnolia and peach blossoms (1368 - 1644) Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
Magnolia and peach blossoms (1368 - 1644) Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642753/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7941677/editable-vintage-japanese-traditional-dance-female-performer-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Morning Glories (1860) prints. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning Glories (1860) prints. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659980/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Botanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…
Botanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661147/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese bird illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670471/vintage-japanese-bird-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Botanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…
Botanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642891/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license