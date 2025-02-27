Edit MockupTon35SaveSaveEdit Mockuppicture frame mockupframe mockupfloor tile mockupwooden frame mockup psdminimal botanicalframe tiled wallinterior wall frameinterior mockupPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3338 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3338 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705454/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, hand decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716423/photo-frame-mockup-hand-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705452/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseFrame editable mockup, cactus design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415110/frame-editable-mockup-cactus-design-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713305/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFrame png mockup, home decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415077/frame-png-mockup-home-decor-transparent-designView licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663969/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseAesthetic framed photo with houseplant, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909924/photo-image-frame-plant-greenView licenseFrame editable mockup, cactus designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388599/frame-editable-mockup-cactus-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725505/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseArt exhibition picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14719160/art-exhibition-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, tropical home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713011/photo-frame-mockup-tropical-home-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117252/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licensePicture frame png mockup, houseplant decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909925/png-frame-plantView licenseArt gallery picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14718505/art-gallery-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCurator hanging picture frame on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7839939/curator-hanging-picture-frame-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824625/photo-frame-mockup-living-room-decorView licensePicture frame png mockup, woman decorating wall, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7839950/png-frame-plantView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824661/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-living-room-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722818/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseFrame editable mockup, woman at beach designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398178/frame-editable-mockup-woman-beach-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722819/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909355/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-living-room-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower image, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709378/photo-frame-mockup-flower-image-home-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721678/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licenseVintage frame mockup, editable design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416298/vintage-frame-mockup-editable-design-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650889/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724746/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, abstract shape imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709187/photo-frame-mockup-abstract-shape-imageView licenseAesthetic framed photo with cactuses, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861233/aesthetic-framed-photo-with-cactuses-home-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128061/photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721680/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseRustic botanical frame mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21917164/rustic-botanical-frame-mockup-customizable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711285/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724108/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702132/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman reading in bedroomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704957/photo-frame-mockup-woman-reading-bedroomView licenseWoman beach photo frame, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415111/woman-beach-photo-frame-home-decorationView licensePicture frame mockup, editable bedroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView licensePicture frame mockup, abstract sunset photo psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729796/picture-frame-mockup-abstract-sunset-photo-psdView license