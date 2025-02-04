Edit ImageCropchatporn10SaveSaveEdit Imagefloppy diskfiledata backuppng memorydatabinderfoldertransparent pngFloppy disk png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3482 x 2786 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloppy disk editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304370/floppy-disk-editable-mockup-elementView licenseFloppy disks png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675193/floppy-disks-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseData center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354966/data-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFloppy disk, isolated object imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707621/floppy-disk-isolated-object-imageView licenseNostalgia trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866791/nostalgia-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFloppy disk, isolated object image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707619/floppy-disk-isolated-object-image-psdView licenseInnovation png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298789/innovation-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseFloppy disks, isolated object image psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7675190/floppy-disks-isolated-object-image-psdView licenseInnovation png element, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327800/innovation-png-element-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseFloppy disks paper element with white borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262338/floppy-disks-paper-element-with-white-borderView licenseCheck list collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210484/check-list-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFloppy disks, isolated object imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7672390/floppy-disks-isolated-object-imageView licenseCloud network collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210440/cloud-network-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePNG floppy disks sticker with white border, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262398/png-sticker-collageView license90s playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866795/90s-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree close up blue floppy disk image, public domain computer CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5926230/photo-image-public-domain-retro-freeFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213568/innovation-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseColorful retro floppy disks collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17131665/colorful-retro-floppy-disks-collectionView licenseVintage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457866/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFloppy disk png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692090/floppy-disk-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseSync folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481124/sync-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseBlue floppy disk, retro object graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692079/blue-floppy-disk-retro-object-graphic-psdView licenseJunk folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534740/junk-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseColorful floppy disk design resourceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2365428/free-illustration-png-old-computer-floppy-diskView licenseJunk folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481146/junk-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseBlue floppy disk, retro object graphichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692309/blue-floppy-disk-retro-object-graphicView licenseFloppy disk editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11304412/floppy-disk-editable-mockupView licenseFloppy disk png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773657/floppy-disk-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseSync folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534738/sync-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseFloppy disk png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7104654/floppy-disk-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseSync folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627010/sync-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseData center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14885875/data-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseSync folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627188/sync-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseColorful floppy disk mockup design resourceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2365429/premium-illustration-psd-computer-old-retroView licenseData management software Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394538/data-management-software-facebook-post-templateView licenseColorful floppy disks png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7443625/png-sticker-computerView licenseData storage Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394539/data-storage-facebook-post-templateView licenseColorful floppy disk design resourceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2340377/premium-photo-image-retro-computer-old-backgroundView licenseJunk folder icon 3D illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627012/junk-folder-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseColorful floppy disks, retro office equipment psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7442587/colorful-floppy-disks-retro-office-equipment-psdView license