Edit ImageCropNunnySaveSaveEdit Imagethumbs downcollagehandblackdesignillustrationcollage elementdoodleThumbs down, disagreeing gesture doodle psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarthumbs up frame editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11234204/thumbs-frame-editable-designView licenseThumbs down, disagreeing gesture doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707795/thumbs-down-disagreeing-gesture-doodleView licensethumbs signal frame editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11234249/thumbs-signal-frame-editable-designView licenseThumbs down disagreeing gesture doodle illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654495/thumbs-down-disagreeing-gesture-doodle-illustration-vectorView licensethumbs up iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11234307/thumbs-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThumbs down png, disagreeing gesture doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707756/png-sticker-elementView licenseEmployee of the month flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878373/employee-the-month-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseDislike emoji collage element, 3D emoticon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640384/psd-face-hand-illustrationView licenseEmployee of the month Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878508/employee-the-month-twitter-template-editable-textView license3D thumbs down emoji collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757218/thumbs-down-emoji-collage-element-psdView licenseFavourite product recommendation Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771848/favourite-product-recommendation-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseDislike emoji 3D rendered illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8664818/dislike-emoji-rendered-illustrationView licenseSelf love & esteem poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704190/self-love-esteem-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license3D thumbs down emoji, hand signalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757219/thumbs-down-emoji-hand-signalView licenseSocial media like Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771820/social-media-like-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseDislike emoji png sticker, 3D rendering transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8664698/png-face-stickerView licenseSocial media day Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771853/social-media-day-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licensePng thumbs down 3D emoji sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757120/png-sticker-elementsView licenseSocial media guide Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771697/social-media-guide-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licenseFunky thumbs down icon psd on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2864325/premium-illustration-psd-bad-clipart-colorfulView licenseGrow more likes Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771700/grow-more-likes-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseFunky thumbs down icon psd in greenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2864277/premium-illustration-psd-bad-clipart-colorfulView licenseGrow more likes Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771704/grow-more-likes-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licenseNeon pink hand thump down stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2355537/free-illustration-psd-thumbs-down-dislike-badView licenseGrow more likes blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771698/grow-more-likes-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseNeon pink hand thump down stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2355558/free-illustration-psd-dislike-thumbs-down-thumbView licensePlant article Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771702/plant-article-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licenseOkay hand, sign language doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725318/okay-hand-sign-language-doodle-psdView licenseSocial media day blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771851/social-media-day-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseFunky thumbs down icon vector on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2863635/premium-illustration-vector-thumbs-down-bad-clipartView licenseDown payment flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878686/down-payment-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseFunky thumbs down icon vector in greenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2863616/premium-illustration-vector-bad-clipart-colorfulView licenseSocial media like blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771815/social-media-like-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseOkay hand, sign language doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719011/okay-hand-sign-language-doodle-psdView licenseFavourite product recommendation blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771842/favourite-product-recommendation-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseOkay hand, sign language doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719014/okay-hand-sign-language-doodle-psdView licenseSocial media day Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771852/social-media-day-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseThumbs down collage element, black hand gesture, dislike sign language psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6458082/psd-sticker-hand-collageView licenseDown payment poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878698/down-payment-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseThumbs up, okay hands, agreement gesture doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7803624/psd-hand-illustration-blackView license