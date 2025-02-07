rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Downward arrow chart png sticker, business doodle, transparent background
Save
Edit Image
decreasedown arrowarrow going downpng business failurefailing businessarrowtransparent pngpng
Business fails background, 3D emoji editable design
Business fails background, 3D emoji editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703329/business-fails-background-emoji-editable-designView license
Downward arrow chart, business doodle psd
Downward arrow chart, business doodle psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707673/downward-arrow-chart-business-doodle-psdView license
3D emoji economic decline icon, emoticon design
3D emoji economic decline icon, emoticon design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704214/emoji-economic-decline-icon-emoticon-designView license
Downward arrow chart, business doodle
Downward arrow chart, business doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707850/downward-arrow-chart-business-doodleView license
Business fails icon, 3D emoji bar graph
Business fails icon, 3D emoji bar graph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704203/business-fails-icon-emoji-bar-graphView license
Downward arrow chart, business finance doodle psd
Downward arrow chart, business finance doodle psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723604/downward-arrow-chart-business-finance-doodle-psdView license
Economic decline background, 3D emoji editable design
Economic decline background, 3D emoji editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703335/economic-decline-background-emoji-editable-designView license
Downward arrow chart, business finance doodle
Downward arrow chart, business finance doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723605/downward-arrow-chart-business-finance-doodleView license
Quiet quitting Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Quiet quitting Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772119/quiet-quitting-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Downward arrow chart, bankrupt business doodle psd
Downward arrow chart, bankrupt business doodle psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717849/psd-arrow-person-illustrationView license
Economic crisis sticker, 3D emoticon editable design
Economic crisis sticker, 3D emoticon editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706823/economic-crisis-sticker-emoticon-editable-designView license
Downward arrow chart, bankrupt business doodle
Downward arrow chart, bankrupt business doodle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717887/downward-arrow-chart-bankrupt-business-doodleView license
Currency exchange ad Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Currency exchange ad Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772124/png-templates-advertisement-arrowView license
Downward arrow business graph doodle, illustration vector
Downward arrow business graph doodle, illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12674256/downward-arrow-business-graph-doodle-illustration-vectorView license
Quiet quitting blog banner template, editable text & design
Quiet quitting blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772118/quiet-quitting-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Downward arrow chart png sticker, business finance doodle, transparent background
Downward arrow chart png sticker, business finance doodle, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723620/png-arrow-stickerView license
Currency exchange ad blog banner template, editable text & design
Currency exchange ad blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772122/currency-exchange-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Downward arrow chart png sticker, bankrupt business doodle, transparent background
Downward arrow chart png sticker, bankrupt business doodle, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717874/png-arrow-stickerView license
Investment banking Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Investment banking Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772127/investment-banking-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Economic crisis, 3D emoticon illustration
Economic crisis, 3D emoticon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707104/economic-crisis-emoticon-illustrationView license
Quiet quitting Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Quiet quitting Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772120/quiet-quitting-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView license
Economic crisis png emoji sticker, 3D illustration transparent background
Economic crisis png emoji sticker, 3D illustration transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706977/png-arrow-faceView license
Currency exchange ad Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Currency exchange ad Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772123/currency-exchange-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
3D emoji economic decline icon, emoticon design
3D emoji economic decline icon, emoticon design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742623/emoji-economic-decline-icon-emoticon-designView license
Investment banking blog banner template, editable text & design
Investment banking blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772126/investment-banking-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Economic decline background, 3D emoji design
Economic decline background, 3D emoji design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742626/economic-decline-background-emoji-designView license
Investment banking Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Investment banking Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772128/investment-banking-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView license
Business fails background, 3D emoji design
Business fails background, 3D emoji design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742589/business-fails-background-emoji-designView license
Economic decline phone wallpaper, 3D emoji illustration
Economic decline phone wallpaper, 3D emoji illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704211/economic-decline-phone-wallpaper-emoji-illustrationView license
Business fails icon, 3D emoji bar graph
Business fails icon, 3D emoji bar graph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742591/business-fails-icon-emoji-bar-graphView license
Business fails phone wallpaper, 3D emoji illustration
Business fails phone wallpaper, 3D emoji illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704205/business-fails-phone-wallpaper-emoji-illustrationView license
Declining graph 3D icon, business illustration
Declining graph 3D icon, business illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534798/declining-graph-icon-business-illustrationView license
Layoff from work blog banner template, editable text & design
Layoff from work blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771954/layoff-from-work-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Png Businessman with downward arrow, transparent background
Png Businessman with downward arrow, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325283/png-arrow-blueView license
Layoff from work Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Layoff from work Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771958/layoff-from-work-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Red arrow on white background psd
Red arrow on white background psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/476655/premium-psd-goal-problem-achievement-analysisView license
Layoff from work Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Layoff from work Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771964/layoff-from-work-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView license
Png Businessman with downward arrow, transparent background
Png Businessman with downward arrow, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324479/png-arrow-peopleView license
Declining graph icon 3D illustration, editable element group
Declining graph icon 3D illustration, editable element group
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534744/declining-graph-icon-illustration-editable-element-groupView license
An unhappy woman holding a red arrow
An unhappy woman holding a red arrow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/490793/image-rawpixelcomView license