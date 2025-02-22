Edit ImageCropTong4SaveSaveEdit Imagebamboojapanese bamboojapanese ink washyamamoto baiitsubamboo illustrationbamboo botanictreestickerVintage bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2546 x 4948 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 617 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2546 x 4948 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718601/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage bamboo. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708095/image-art-vintage-treeView licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage tree psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719891/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage pine tree psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7680975/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseVintage bamboo vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16621485/vintage-bamboo-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseVintage bamboo. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718605/image-art-vintage-treeView licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseVintage bamboo png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718585/png-sticker-artView licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBamboo (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642774/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243875/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView licenseBamboo (1855) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661332/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243864/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView licenseVintage pine tree. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7680976/image-art-vintage-treeView licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage tree desktop wallpaper. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719892/image-wallpaper-desktop-artView licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage pine tree, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766483/vintage-pine-tree-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage pine tree png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7680977/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwisting pine (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642475/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243885/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView licenseWinter (19th) vintage Japanese painting by Yamamoto Baiitsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660648/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage Japanese nature background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243861/aesthetic-vintage-japanese-nature-background-editable-designView licenseVintage bamboo, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16754445/vintage-bamboo-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage bamboo png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708094/png-sticker-vintageView licenseJapanese bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165910/japanese-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseHokusai’s Japanese iris flower psd . Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667985/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseJapanese bar Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165965/japanese-bar-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage spring flowers psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716506/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseJapanese bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView licenseHokusai’s Japanese crab psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667247/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license