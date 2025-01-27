Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagetree rockfungusjapanese paintingsilkbamboojapanjapanesejapanese blue rockJapanese blue rock png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 790 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4309 x 4254 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese blue rock. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708189/image-art-vintage-treeView licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese blue rock psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708188/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese fungus on bamboo (1810) vintage ink and color on silk by Hayashi Rōen. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642908/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVertically oriented, gnarly blue rocks with gold highlights; pointed foliage along bottom and sides of rock arrangement;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636898/image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated woman in robe inscribes red leaf on her lap; woman holds leaf in PL hand and brush in PR hand; to her PR is a small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636862/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTiger Seated Beneath Rock and Bamboo (18th century) by Ganku. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661013/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeauties Outing in Summer Evening. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638861/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese plum blossom tree psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7670765/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseJapanese plum blossom tree vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16621887/japanese-plum-blossom-tree-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJapanese plum blossom tree png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7670764/png-flower-stickerView licenseEditable woodland design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502613/editable-woodland-design-element-setView licenseTiger Emerging from Bamboo (18th century) by Katayama Yōkoku. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660939/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFungus kingdom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600855/fungus-kingdom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670694/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFungus kingdom poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140034/fungus-kingdom-poster-templateView licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670699/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFungus kingdom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686823/fungus-kingdom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTiger Cleaning Its Paw (19th century) by Matsui Keichū. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622426/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licenseJapanese plum blossom tree. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642456/image-flower-art-vintageView licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseJapanese plum blossoms in moonlight (18th century) vintage ink and color on silk by Sō Shizan. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671167/image-flower-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseFungus kingdom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579993/fungus-kingdom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTiger [left of a pair of Tiger and Dragon] (18th century) by Ganku. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660702/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVintage gold bamboo, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766756/vector-aesthetic-tree-artView licenseFungus kingdom Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662590/fungus-kingdom-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese parakeets and flowers (1770) vintage painting by Sō Shiseki. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660824/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseVintage bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708092/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license