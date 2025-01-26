Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelily padleaf lily padlotus leafcuteleavesplantsaestheticcircleLotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207837/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLotus leaf collage element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343149/image-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198221/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLotus leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710273/png-aesthetic-plantsView licenseElegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498792/elegant-watercolor-lotus-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseLotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721353/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseElegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498812/elegant-lotus-flower-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseLotus leaf collage element, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8359008/image-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseArt & flower poster template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422402/art-flower-poster-template-editable-floral-designView licenseLotus leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721328/png-aesthetic-plantsView licenseFloral illustration border blue background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192734/floral-illustration-border-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7886244/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseBuddhism quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633073/buddhism-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7862021/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseAesthetic lotus flower background, green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8534163/aesthetic-lotus-flower-background-green-designView licenseAesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351759/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseFlower illustration desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199705/flower-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGreen leaf element psd, vintage botanical illustration, remix from the artwork of Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3959521/illustration-psd-sticker-art-plantView licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199330/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701424/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199684/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical leaves collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708628/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140472/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseGreen leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861973/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498199/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351785/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198748/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWater lily flower sticker, vintage botanical illustration psd, remix from the artwork of Ohara Kosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3959524/illustration-psd-sticker-flower-artView licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198787/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351554/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140462/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351448/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseMeditation retreat blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601801/meditation-retreat-blog-banner-templateView licenseColorful leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708630/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseBuddhist center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601815/buddhist-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708637/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView licenseMindfulness podcast Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874603/mindfulness-podcast-facebook-post-templateView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351508/psd-aesthetic-flower-plantsView licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976978/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-templateView licenseTropical leaf collage element, botanical illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708624/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license