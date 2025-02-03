Edit ImageCropNui1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese winterwintertreestickerartvintageblacknatureVintage tree psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 4776 x 3820 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4776 x 3820 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese ink trees illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701559/japanese-ink-trees-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage tree , illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766689/vintage-tree-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage tree, illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766628/vintage-tree-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage tree. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708893/image-art-vintage-treeView licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728298/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseVintage tree png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708891/png-sticker-artView licenseEditable vintage Japanese botanical illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723486/editable-vintage-japanese-botanical-illustration-remix-setView licenseVintage tree png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708890/png-sticker-artView licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseVintage tree psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719891/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseEditable bare tree silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15190448/editable-bare-tree-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseTree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708889/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bare tree silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182724/editable-bare-tree-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseJapanese bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667826/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseHokusai’s bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724581/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licenseHokusai’s bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7668534/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7804073/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseVintage bamboo border psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667811/vintage-bamboo-border-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas tree, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418125/vintage-watercolor-illustration-christmas-tree-editable-design-element-setView licenseVintage banana branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696372/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseMount Fuji Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667950/mount-fuji-facebook-story-templateView licenseHokusai’s berry branch psd. Original from the Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7668532/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese ink animals, nature collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7775118/japanese-ink-animals-nature-collage-element-editable-setView licenseVintage botanical art print psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911386/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese aesthetic animals, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733655/japanese-aesthetic-animals-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670684/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670683/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese ink animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701555/japanese-ink-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseHokusai’s fruit branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710008/psd-flower-sticker-artView licenseMontain adventure blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929731/montain-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCircular plum branch psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692851/psd-frame-flower-stickerView licenseWinter landscape border, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381222/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseJapanese bamboo psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7668537/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese celebration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7970692/japanese-celebration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseJapanese pink blossoms psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708427/psd-flower-sticker-artView license