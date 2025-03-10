Edit ImageCropNarathornSaveSaveEdit Imagecupcaketoffeecakedesigncollage elementclip artdessertbrownToffee cake, isolated bakery imageMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3468 x 3468 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor chocolate dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266958/editable-watercolor-chocolate-dessert-design-element-setView licenseToffee cake, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730145/toffee-cake-collage-element-psdView licenseCupcake cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473222/cupcake-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToffee cake png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730146/toffee-cake-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEditable watercolor chocolate dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266705/editable-watercolor-chocolate-dessert-design-element-setView licenseCupcake png sticker, cute illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6576011/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseNew flavors Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14054120/new-flavors-facebook-post-templateView licenseCupcake clipart, cute cartoon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6574881/cupcake-clipart-cute-cartoon-illustration-psdView licenseEditable watercolor chocolate dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267112/editable-watercolor-chocolate-dessert-design-element-setView licenseCupcake collage element, cute cartoon illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6575959/vector-aesthetic-sticker-illustrationView licenseEditable watercolor chocolate dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267123/editable-watercolor-chocolate-dessert-design-element-setView licenseCupcake collage element, cute cartoon illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6575913/vector-aesthetic-sticker-pinkView licenseNew restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497582/new-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseWhite cupcake, cute cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6576166/white-cupcake-cute-cartoon-illustrationView licenseCake Recipe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770118/cake-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCupcake clipart, cute cartoon illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6574302/cupcake-clipart-cute-cartoon-illustration-psdView licenseBakery shop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875172/bakery-shop-facebook-post-templateView licenseCupcake png sticker, cute illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6575979/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable strawberry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322970/editable-strawberry-cake-design-element-setView licenseRaspberry chocolate cupcake, dessert isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7684701/image-collage-element-food-cakeView licenseCupcake cafe Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473224/cupcake-cafe-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseChocolate cupcake, delicious bakery dessert illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662894/psd-illustration-collage-element-cuteView licenseCupcake cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713916/cupcake-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChocolate cupcake collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8827903/chocolate-cupcake-collage-element-psdView licenseWatercolor cake galaxy design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239500/watercolor-cake-galaxy-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChocolate cupcake, delicious bakery dessert illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662896/image-illustration-collage-element-cuteView licenseEditable watercolor chocolate dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267184/editable-watercolor-chocolate-dessert-design-element-setView licenseChocolate cupcake, delicious bakery dessert illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662902/image-illustration-collage-element-cuteView licenseEditable watercolor chocolate dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266970/editable-watercolor-chocolate-dessert-design-element-setView licenseBirthday cake collage element, white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8453227/birthday-cake-collage-element-white-designView licenseCupcake cafe Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473219/cupcake-cafe-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChocolate cupcake, delicious bakery dessert illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662901/psd-illustration-collage-element-cuteView licenseNew restaurant Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14053834/new-restaurant-facebook-post-templateView licenseCupcake doodle collage element, cute black & white illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603913/vector-sticker-black-illustrationView licenseCake studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770117/cake-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCupcake doodle clipart, cute black & white illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603915/psd-sticker-black-illustrationView licenseNew restaurant, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001603/new-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCookie cupcake, delicious bakery dessert illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662907/image-illustration-collage-element-cuteView licenseNew restaurant Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14497583/new-restaurant-facebook-story-templateView licenseCupcake png doodle sticker, black & white illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6603911/png-sticker-blackView license