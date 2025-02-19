Edit ImageCropNarathornSaveSaveEdit Imageschool supplywallpaperdesktop wallpaperdesigncollage elementhd wallpaperredschoolRed stapler, isolated imageMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 675 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7000 x 3938 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBack to school sale Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484821/back-school-sale-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGreen stapler, isolated stationery imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733179/green-stapler-isolated-stationery-imageView licenseRose fragrance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708038/rose-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePink stapler, isolated stationery imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733177/pink-stapler-isolated-stationery-imageView licenseEducation aesthetic, book and apple illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828633/education-aesthetic-book-and-apple-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlue stapler, isolated stationery imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733178/blue-stapler-isolated-stationery-imageView licenseSchool registration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836298/school-registration-blog-banner-templateView licenseWhite stapler, isolated imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733181/white-stapler-isolated-imageView licenseSchool supplies sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594496/school-supplies-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRed stapler, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715994/red-stapler-collage-element-psdView licenseSchool supply drive blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986472/school-supply-drive-blog-banner-templateView licenseRed stapler png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715995/red-stapler-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseStudent blog blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933415/student-blog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlue stapler, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733188/blue-stapler-collage-element-psdView licenseEducation aesthetic, book and apple illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9887025/education-aesthetic-book-and-apple-illustration-editable-designView licenseWhite stapler, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733193/white-stapler-collage-element-psdView licenseRose fragrance Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708032/rose-fragrance-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePink stapler, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733187/pink-stapler-collage-element-psdView licenseSchool supplies sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786051/school-supplies-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreen stapler, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733191/green-stapler-collage-element-psdView licenseColorful washi tapes editable mockup, stationeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685078/colorful-washi-tapes-editable-mockup-stationeryView licenseBlue stapler png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733196/blue-stapler-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseCupid & paper note doodle HD wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454271/cupid-paper-note-doodle-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePink stapler png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733195/pink-stapler-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePlay & learn blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488069/play-learn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWhite stapler png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733200/white-stapler-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseEducation aesthetic png, book and apple illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832108/education-aesthetic-png-book-and-apple-illustration-editable-designView licenseGreen stapler png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733198/green-stapler-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseAdd some color blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704854/add-some-color-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBinder clip on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17135036/binder-clip-green-backgroundView licenseStationery shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986482/stationery-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseStapler gun png sticker stationery illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870475/png-sticker-public-domainView licenseStudent discount poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836166/student-discount-poster-templateView licenseBrown paper clip sticker, office stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5805492/brown-paper-clip-sticker-office-stationery-psdView licenseBack to school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12046296/back-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGold binder clip sticker, office stationery illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5805315/psd-sticker-aesthetic-goldenView licenseBack to school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506427/back-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license6B red pencil collage element, stationery illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6334752/psd-sticker-public-domain-blackView licenseBack to school blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786047/back-school-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreen pencil clipart, stationery illustration psd.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6334820/psd-sticker-public-domain-greenView license