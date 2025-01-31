Edit ImageCropTang1SaveSaveEdit Imagehanddesignbusinesscollage elementblack and whitedesign elementhalftone texturecreativePresenting hand, gesture collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHeart quote editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22639685/heart-quote-editable-designView licensePresenting hand, gesture collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720076/presenting-hand-gesture-collage-element-psdView licenseRetro monochrome collage with eclectic images on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22182770/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licensePresenting hand png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712464/png-sticker-handView licenseRetro monochrome collage with vintage elements on a textured background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22175209/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseHandshake collage element, business design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391850/handshake-collage-element-business-design-psdView licenseBusiness idea doodles illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701692/business-idea-doodles-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThumbs up sign language collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708577/thumbs-sign-language-collage-element-psdView licenseTeam success Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660357/team-success-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePraying hands, gesture collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696389/praying-hands-gesture-collage-element-psdView licenseRetro monochrome collage with bold text, abstract elements, and textures editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22188249/image-background-heart-transparent-pngView licenseBusiness handshake collage element, texture design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391870/psd-texture-sticker-handView licenseOrganic eggs label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488406/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView licenseBusinessman holding stylus, business collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7684969/psd-hand-purple-businessView licenseGrungy halftone element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003823/grungy-halftone-element-set-editable-designView licenseBusinessman holding tablet, business collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7684972/psd-hand-purple-technologyView licenseRetro monochrome collage with a singer, guitar, and music notes editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408162/retro-monochrome-collage-with-singer-guitar-and-music-notes-editable-designView licenseBusinessman's pointing finger, business collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7668633/psd-hand-purple-businessView licenseBusiness launch collage remix, editable beige ripped paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764725/business-launch-collage-remix-editable-beige-ripped-paper-designView licenseHandshake collage element, business design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391786/handshake-collage-element-business-design-vectorView licenseVolunteer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395398/volunteer-poster-templateView licenseBusinesswoman raised hand, business collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720079/psd-aesthetic-hand-pinkView licenseBusiness solution poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8873988/business-solution-poster-template-customizable-designView licensePresenting hand png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720075/png-sticker-handView licenseBusiness solution flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8873959/business-solution-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseHandshake collage element, business designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7391810/handshake-collage-element-business-designView licenseBusiness launch collage remix, editable ripped paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732035/business-launch-collage-remix-editable-ripped-paper-designView licenseBusiness deal postage stamp sticker, stationery psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6951106/psd-sticker-hand-blueView licenseBusiness idea poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871633/business-idea-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseHand holding telephone, business collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7693858/psd-hand-purple-businessView licenseCharity Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933117/charity-facebook-post-templateView licenseMagnifying glass, business collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710899/magnifying-glass-business-collage-element-psdView licenseTime is money poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878532/time-money-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseOkay hand sticker, light bulb 3D creative remix psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6641026/psd-sticker-hand-blueView licenseTight deadlines flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837577/tight-deadlines-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseBusiness strategy sticker, journal collage elements set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393164/psd-paper-sticker-handView licenseBusiness investment poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879214/business-investment-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseHalf heart hand collage element, floral design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404994/psd-flower-sticker-heartView licenseBusiness idea flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871626/business-idea-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseHolding hands collage element, flower mixed media psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6268532/psd-aesthetic-flower-stickerView license