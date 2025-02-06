Edit TemplateSaveSaveEdit Templatestickerdesigntemplatecollage elementminimalshapedesign elementcreativeCreative studio business logo template, minimal design psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseOpen source fonts used in this design :Comfortaa by Johan AakerlundDownload Comfortaa fontGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCreative studio business logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725017/creative-studio-business-logo-templateView licenseCreative studio business logo template, minimal design vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712622/vector-sticker-template-minimalView license3 photo collage frame template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817002/photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView licenseCreative studio business logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14933584/creative-studio-business-logo-templateView licenseVan Gogh art history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292073/van-gogh-art-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCursive business logo template, minimal design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531142/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseFlorist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14052582/florist-poster-templateView licenseAbstract minimal business logo template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531157/abstract-minimal-business-logo-template-psdView licenseExotic pet expo Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848530/exotic-pet-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseProfessional business logo editable template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531131/professional-business-logo-editable-template-psdView licensePainting collection editable blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050255/image-frame-sticker-artView licenseDune collective logo template, professional business design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531134/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseMusic for babies Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292065/music-for-babies-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinimal business logo editable template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531150/minimal-business-logo-editable-template-psdView licenseHeart photo collage frame template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821134/heart-photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView licenseProfessional business logo editable template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7544342/professional-business-logo-editable-template-psdView licenseBloom where you are planted, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001496/bloom-where-you-are-planted-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseProfessional business logo editable template psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531123/professional-business-logo-editable-template-psdView licenseFireworks festival Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18848991/fireworks-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseDune collective logo template, professional business design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531153/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licensePink 2 photo collage frame template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821137/pink-photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView licenseMinimal business logo template, professional design set psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592740/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseGingham collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418484/gingham-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseEco business logo editable template, feather illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531140/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licensePink 2 photo collage frame template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821156/pink-photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView licensePottery shop business logo template, minimal design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531138/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseSocial media trends poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814349/social-media-trends-poster-templateView licenseCursive business logo template, minimal design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531160/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseGreen business presentation Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14739458/green-business-presentation-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMinimal business logo template, professional design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531127/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseSocial media trends blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814347/social-media-trends-blog-banner-templateView licenseWellness studio business logo template, minimal line art psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7531118/psd-aesthetic-sticker-templateView licenseGreen business presentation Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14739455/green-business-presentation-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOff grid logo template, retro design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7559342/off-grid-logo-template-retro-design-psdView licensePhone plan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357239/phone-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNeon business logo effect template, creative design PSDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3935282/illustration-psd-sticker-heart-logoView licenseIce cream shop Instagram post template, editable pink designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950267/ice-cream-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-pink-designView licenseMinimal business logo element, pentagon shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712621/minimal-business-logo-element-pentagon-shape-psdView licenseSad day ok, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001493/sad-day-ok-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOff grid logo template, fashion business psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7535264/off-grid-logo-template-fashion-business-psdView license