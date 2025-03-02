Edit ImageCropWarapon7SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagevintage botanic pngjapanese cherry blossomukiyo-eflower pngwoodblock printsoriental flower pngCherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDiscover Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722710/discover-japan-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePurple cherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718349/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese cosmetics PowerPoint presentation template, editable slides with floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197345/png-advertisement-aestheticView licenseCherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708066/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePNG aesthetic cherry blossom, Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716118/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable tri-fold brochure mockup, printed materialshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802745/editable-tri-fold-brochure-mockup-printed-materialsView licenseAesthetic cherry blossom png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697578/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHanami festival editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7821734/hanami-festival-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAesthetic cherry blossom png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713572/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage floral mobile wallpaper, round frame design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910448/vintage-floral-mobile-wallpaper-round-frame-design-editable-designView licenseCherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710166/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseDiscover Japan blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722584/discover-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseCherry blossom png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709998/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAesthetic floral background, yellow frame design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718531/aesthetic-floral-background-yellow-frame-design-editable-designView licenseAesthetic cherry blossom png Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708069/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseAesthetic floral background, yellow frame design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910428/aesthetic-floral-background-yellow-frame-design-editable-designView licenseCherry blossom png aesthetic ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701353/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseDiscover Japan Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722595/discover-japan-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licensePink cherry blossom png aesthetic ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715482/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseHanami festival Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823263/hanami-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCherry blossom png ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718946/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713367/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCherry blossom png yellow ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7701355/png-flower-stickerView licenseHanami festival blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7820078/hanami-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseCherry blossom png aesthetic ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710264/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese onsen blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722855/japanese-onsen-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage chrysanthemum png aesthetic ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696809/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese Onsen instagram ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722910/japanese-onsen-instagram-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage peony png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706865/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910516/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage flower png aesthetic Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696803/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseDiscover Japan Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722603/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCherry blossom ukiyo-e Japanese flower sticker, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684167/vector-flower-aesthetic-cherry-blossomView licenseJapanese onsen Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723191/japanese-onsen-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage cherry blossom, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772793/vintage-cherry-blossom-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanami festival Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7752830/hanami-festival-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseOriental bird png, vintage flower illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085966/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910515/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseBlue flower png vintage Japanese ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696810/png-aesthetic-flowerView license