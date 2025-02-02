rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Glazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Save
Edit Image
home decor objects pngwisteriavaseantiques vases pngpngwisteria japanfine artvintage fans png
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Glazed porcelain vase illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16705898/vector-art-vintage-designView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150223/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Glazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715662/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661001/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140299/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Enamel and gilt; very finely painted with purple and white wisteria and other flowers in a landscape, partially overlapped…
Enamel and gilt; very finely painted with purple and white wisteria and other flowers in a landscape, partially overlapped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637342/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150080/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Glazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715617/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150575/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Glazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715616/png-sticker-artView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140089/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Antique vase png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Antique vase png sticker, plastic wrap transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209865/png-plastic-texture-artView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139453/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Antique vase, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Antique vase, plastic wrap isolated on black design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209871/image-plastic-texture-art-vintageView license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139546/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Glazed porcelain vase, paper collage element, remixed by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase, paper collage element, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229220/image-paper-texture-art-vintageView license
Ceramic arts Instagram post template, editable text
Ceramic arts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804376/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Vase (19th century) Glazed porcelain. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660872/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glazed porcelain vase in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210147/image-flower-art-vintageView license
Ceramic vases Instagram post template, editable text
Ceramic vases Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813391/ceramic-vases-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glazed porcelain vase png sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.
Glazed porcelain vase png sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229243/png-paper-texture-artView license
Home art Instagram post template
Home art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685674/home-art-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG glazed porcelain vase sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG glazed porcelain vase sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210141/png-flower-artView license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Ceramic arts Instagram post template
Ceramic arts Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14884994/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-templateView license
Flower festival poster template, editable text and design
Flower festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499748/flower-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two panels painted with six ladies and girls in a garden, and a garden with large flowers and pair of flying birds;…
Two panels painted with six ladies and girls in a garden, and a garden with large flowers and pair of flying birds;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637277/photo-image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer celebration poster template, editable text and design
Summer celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500675/summer-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elegant floral porcelain vase
Elegant floral porcelain vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020250/jarFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140068/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
scalloped edge; fluted exterior; enamel and gilt; brown ground; landscapes in cartouches on exterior; fan design at interior…
scalloped edge; fluted exterior; enamel and gilt; brown ground; landscapes in cartouches on exterior; fan design at interior…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477321/photo-image-art-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Framed Japanese cranes photo, editable wall
Framed Japanese cranes photo, editable wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892742/framed-japanese-cranes-photo-editable-wallView license
beaker form with pointed outward-flaring element near bottom and outward-flaring mouth; faceted body; cartouches with…
beaker form with pointed outward-flaring element near bottom and outward-flaring mouth; faceted body; cartouches with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477374/photo-image-flowers-birds-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
beaker shaped; enamel and gold; blue and gold filigree bands at top and bottom; central band has two cartouches: one with…
beaker shaped; enamel and gold; blue and gold filigree bands at top and bottom; central band has two cartouches: one with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655827/photo-image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spherical Jar with Puppies (1890-1895 (Meiji)) by Namikawa Sosuke
Spherical Jar with Puppies (1890-1895 (Meiji)) by Namikawa Sosuke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143233/spherical-jar-with-puppies-1890-1895-meiji-namikawa-sosukeFree Image from public domain license