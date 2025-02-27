Edit Mockupfon12SaveSaveEdit Mockuphands holding framemockups editableframe mockupmetal photo framegold framehandsframepicture frame mockupPhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3593 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5000 x 3593 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704171/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, man decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711978/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wall-psdView licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14802247/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7715674/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, man decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709192/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704608/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704100/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licensePicture frame png mockup, woman decorating wall, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824586/png-face-frameView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, man decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709189/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-man-decorating-wallView licenseWoman holding abstract framed picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824585/woman-holding-abstract-framed-pictureView licenseEditable elegant white photo frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15614227/editable-elegant-white-photo-frame-mockupView licensePicture frame mockup psd, hand holding artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978425/picture-frame-mockup-psd-hand-holding-artworkView licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637893/gold-ornamental-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePicture frame png mockup, woman decorating wall, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824627/png-face-frameView licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772340/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame png mockup, woman decorating wall, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861122/png-face-frameView licenseVintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772369/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, woman hands, gold design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7411213/psd-frame-leaf-mockupView licenseEditable elegant photo frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15614169/editable-elegant-photo-frame-mockupView licenseMan holding abstract framed picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861121/man-holding-abstract-framed-pictureView licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licenseWoman holding abstract flower framed picturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824626/woman-holding-abstract-flower-framed-pictureView licenseAntique frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790056/antique-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup, pink wall design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405952/picture-frame-mockup-pink-wall-design-psdView licenseAntique frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792021/antique-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage picture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14786562/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, woman hands, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401790/picture-frame-mockup-woman-hands-gold-designView licensePicture frame mockup, home decoration, psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7405945/picture-frame-mockup-home-decoration-psdView licenseVintage picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785576/vintage-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseBeige decor, picture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803075/beige-decor-picture-frame-mockup-psdView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705202/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, couple decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722822/photo-frame-mockup-couple-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181066/photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman curating a wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763335/photo-frame-mockup-woman-curating-wall-psdView licenseVintage gold picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816966/vintage-gold-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725237/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, pink wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7390257/picture-frame-mockup-pink-wall-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, abstract luxury living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4221828/illustration-psd-frame-golden-abstractView licenseVintage rectangle picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772469/vintage-rectangle-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frame mockup psd, hand holding artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3989884/picture-frame-mockup-psd-hand-holding-artworkView license