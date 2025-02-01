rawpixel
Circular Box png carved red lacquer, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Circular Box, carved red lacquer psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese perfume Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Circular box, carved red lacquer in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese perfume Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Circular Box (1403-1427) Carved red lacquer. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Japanese perfume blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Circular box png carved red lacquer sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Red with brown interior and bottom; carved with leaf and flower design around edges of box and cover; two figures on a…
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
3 figures surrounded by foliage and rocks on cover; bottom has prunus flowers and branches; diaper ground overall; carved…
Lunar New Year card template
cover and bottom carved with allover design of prunus flowers and branches against background of lines and dots; carved red…
Restaurant promotion poster template
waves and flowers on sides; top carved with 3 dragons on top of waves; red lacquer; oval in shape with four lobes, rounded…
Restaurant promotion Facebook story template
cylindrical form with slightly domed cover; carved overall with lychee against a patterned ground. Original from the…
Restaurant promotion Instagram post template
squat, round, red lacquer covered box with black interior and bottom; cover decorated with flowers, foliage and 2 birds with…
China travel Instagram post template, editable text
red, green, ochre and brown carved lacquer; square with indented corners; top has small medallion with Shou Lao in a large…
Chinese New Year poster template and design
square form with indented corners; lid carved with 2 figures at R in a landscape with buildings at L and UR corner; sides of…
Restaurant promotion blog banner template
small tray with square form on a short foot; central scene in circular frame of 3 scholars seated in a landscape playing a…
Chinese New Year poster template and design
square with rounded corners; carved red lacquer with 2 birds in peonies; short foot with scrolls on exterior edge. Original…
Chinese New Year poster template and design
circular box with straight sides; carved red lacquer; geometric pattern with floral elements at sides; top decorated with…
Lunar New Year Instagram post template
hinged covered red lacquer box with a removable front panel; tray under cover, six drawers behind panel; flying crane and…
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
covered box, carved red lacquer in scroll design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
box carved with Guri design (scroll pattern divides lid into three sections); sides carved with curved horizontal lines;…
Lunar New Year Instagram post template, editable text
rounded box on a short foot; carved red, green and brown lacquer; dragons in cloud forms around base and cover with dragon…
Japanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
scalloped, floral-like edge; red and black lacquer carved with repeating scrolls on 2 bands on side of box, one band on side…
