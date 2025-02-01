Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagechinacirclejapanesechinesejapanasian artantique coinsred circleCircular Box png carved red lacquer, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4598 x 4598 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese perfume editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039915/japanese-perfume-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCircular Box, carved red lacquer psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716044/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseJapanese perfume Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035195/japanese-perfume-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseCircular box, carved red lacquer in bubble. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215358/image-art-trees-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapanese perfume Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040053/japanese-perfume-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseCircular Box (1403-1427) Carved red lacquer. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661165/photo-image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese perfume blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039780/japanese-perfume-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseCircular box png carved red lacquer sticker, bubble design transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215357/png-art-collageView licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662942/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed with brown interior and bottom; carved with leaf and flower design around edges of box and cover; two figures on a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637181/photo-image-clouds-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license3 figures surrounded by foliage and rocks on cover; bottom has prunus flowers and branches; diaper ground overall; carved…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467691/image-flowers-plant-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licensecover and bottom carved with allover design of prunus flowers and branches against background of lines and dots; carved red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655738/photo-image-background-flowers-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786844/restaurant-promotion-poster-templateView licensewaves and flowers on sides; top carved with 3 dragons on top of waves; red lacquer; oval in shape with four lobes, rounded…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462071/image-dragons-flowers-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959190/restaurant-promotion-facebook-story-templateView licensecylindrical form with slightly domed cover; carved overall with lychee against a patterned ground. Original from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654039/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959189/restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-templateView licensesquat, round, red lacquer covered box with black interior and bottom; cover decorated with flowers, foliage and 2 birds with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7471318/image-flowers-birds-feathersFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957122/china-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensered, green, ochre and brown carved lacquer; square with indented corners; top has small medallion with Shou Lao in a large…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652499/photo-image-clouds-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725279/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licensesquare form with indented corners; lid carved with 2 figures at R in a landscape with buildings at L and UR corner; sides of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7469799/image-flowers-buildings-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant promotion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959191/restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-templateView licensesmall tray with square form on a short foot; central scene in circular frame of 3 scholars seated in a landscape playing a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467723/image-frame-patterns-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725007/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licensesquare with rounded corners; carved red lacquer with 2 birds in peonies; short foot with scrolls on exterior edge. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655454/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725015/chinese-new-year-poster-template-and-designView licensecircular box with straight sides; carved red lacquer; geometric pattern with floral elements at sides; top decorated with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7462485/image-pattern-furniture-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116297/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licensehinged covered red lacquer box with a removable front panel; tray under cover, six drawers behind panel; flying crane and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467724/image-design-public-domain-wavesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensecovered box, carved red lacquer in scroll design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655719/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670161/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensebox carved with Guri design (scroll pattern divides lid into three sections); sides carved with curved horizontal lines;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7470840/photo-image-pattern-furniture-designFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenserounded box on a short foot; carved red, green and brown lacquer; dragons in cloud forms around base and cover with dragon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7461955/image-dragons-cloud-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670151/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensescalloped, floral-like edge; red and black lacquer carved with repeating scrolls on 2 bands on side of box, one band on side…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7470341/image-black-furniture-public-domainFree Image from public domain license