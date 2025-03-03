Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imagefunky collagegoldendesign3dillustrationcollage elementredproductRed Lipstick, 3D cosmetic collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar20% sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794829/20percent-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed Lipstick, 3D cosmetic collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704678/red-lipstick-cosmetic-collage-element-psdView license20% sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211175/20percent-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed Lipstick, 3D cosmetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704676/red-lipstick-cosmetic-illustrationView licenseRed & gold Chinese product display background mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670852/red-gold-chinese-product-display-background-mockup-editable-designView licenseRed Lipstick, 3D cosmetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712806/red-lipstick-cosmetic-illustrationView license20% sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794830/20percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRed Lipstick png 3D sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7673777/png-sticker-goldenView license20% sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794828/20percent-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRed Lipstick png 3D sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716277/png-sticker-goldenView licenseEditable calendar mockup, plastic wrap texturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8396166/editable-calendar-mockup-plastic-wrap-textureView licenseBeauty salon Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981935/beauty-salon-facebook-post-templateView license3D rabbit frame, product base in rose gold, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682551/rabbit-frame-product-base-rose-gold-editable-designView licenseRed lipstick clipart, cosmetic illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870394/psd-sticker-golden-public-domainView licenseBeauty salon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794838/beauty-salon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLipstick sticker collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3934228/lipstick-sticker-collage-element-psdView licenseLifestyle remix illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701616/lifestyle-remix-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseGlossy pink lipstick and casehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21489009/glossy-pink-lipstick-and-caseView licenseGolden product display background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160824/golden-product-display-background-editable-designView licenseRed lipstick png sticker cosmetic illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6870615/png-sticker-goldenView licenseRed podiums product backdrop, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680511/red-podiums-product-backdrop-editable-remixView license3D red lipstick, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822861/red-lipstick-collage-element-psdView licenseRed celebration product background mockup, Chinese New Year, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926596/red-celebration-product-background-mockup-chinese-new-year-editable-designView license3D red lipstick, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822859/red-lipstick-collage-element-psdView licenseProduct launch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499496/product-launch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license3D red lipstick, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822858/red-lipstick-collage-element-psdView licenseBeauty salon Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363512/beauty-salon-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license3D blush palette, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987853/blush-palette-collage-element-psdView licenseBeauty salon blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794837/beauty-salon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license3D blush palette, collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987857/blush-palette-collage-element-psdView licenseBeauty salon Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794841/beauty-salon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRed lipstick clipart, cosmetic illustration vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6864336/vector-sticker-golden-public-domainView licenseRed cap mockup, editable apparel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343369/red-cap-mockup-editable-apparel-designView licensePng Watercolor lipsticks element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576632/png-watercolor-pinkView licenseGold lipstick & product display podium remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670282/gold-lipstick-product-display-podium-remix-editable-designView licenseColorful playful makeup illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20912179/colorful-playful-makeup-illustrationView licenseProduct reviews poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849601/product-reviews-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRed lipstick golden vintage case psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732233/red-lipstick-golden-vintage-case-psdView licenseRed curtain product backdrop, 3D podium display, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9050039/red-curtain-product-backdrop-podium-display-editable-designView licensePop art lips sticker collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3934211/pop-art-lips-sticker-collage-element-psdView license