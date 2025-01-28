Edit ImageCropton2SaveSaveEdit Imagegeishaukiyo-egeisha aestheticjapanese geishatransparent pngpngaestheticartVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 3999 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716698/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese cosmetics PowerPoint presentation template, editable slides with floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197345/png-advertisement-aestheticView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697527/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese onsen editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722926/japanese-onsen-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085874/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseJapanese oriental woman, flower collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733417/japanese-oriental-woman-flower-collage-element-editable-setView licenseJapanese woman png aesthetic vintage sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085572/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese spa editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823754/japanese-spa-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHokusai’s Japanese woman png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559295/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725578/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733290/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713367/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717636/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728233/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085805/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese onsen blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722855/japanese-onsen-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseAesthetic Japanese woman png, vintage lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085607/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapanese Onsen instagram ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722910/japanese-onsen-instagram-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720132/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910516/customizable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697521/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese spa blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823723/japanese-spa-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697525/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese onsen Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723191/japanese-onsen-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese people png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697560/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese spa Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7752924/japanese-spa-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086020/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910515/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png aesthetic ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697586/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese spa Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823818/japanese-spa-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseJapanese women png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085550/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085596/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943950/customizable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085575/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943623/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese geisha png, female entertainment performers sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697576/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085941/png-aesthetic-stickerView license