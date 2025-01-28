Edit ImageCropton1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagegeishatransparent pngpngaestheticartjapanese artdesignVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 3999 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723439/japan-travel-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716448/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713624/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697527/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910568/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, holding umbrella sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085874/png-aesthetic-flowersView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, floral frame, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910569/editable-vintage-japanese-women-floral-frame-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png aesthetic vintage sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085572/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseJapan travel Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723529/japan-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseHokusai’s Japanese woman png sticker, vintage illustration, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559295/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapan travel blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723320/japan-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733290/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapan travel Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723340/japan-travel-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717636/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943623/editable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085805/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese geisha character, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7943950/customizable-vintage-japanese-geisha-character-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAesthetic Japanese woman png, vintage lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085607/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720132/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669965/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697521/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440880/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese woman png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697525/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814281/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese people png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697560/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826150/japanese-geisha-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8086020/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseEditable aesthetic vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704292/editable-aesthetic-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png aesthetic ukiyo-e remixed sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697586/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7948357/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseJapanese women png traditional dance sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085550/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085596/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085575/png-aesthetic-flowerView licenseVintage traditional Japanese woman remix posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView licenseVintage Japanese geisha png, female entertainment performers sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697576/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman element, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733489/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-element-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseVintage Japanese woman png, lifestyle sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8085941/png-aesthetic-stickerView license