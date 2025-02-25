Edit Mockupสุกฤษ ศรีสม17SaveSaveEdit Mockupboho frame mockupboho mockupbohoboho mockup psdinterior mockupinteriorboho homeboho plantsPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716696/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723539/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseLiving room frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688051/living-room-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716962/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716613/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702132/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, bohemian living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729679/photo-frame-mockup-bohemian-living-room-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, tropical home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713011/photo-frame-mockup-tropical-home-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, bohemian living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716544/photo-frame-mockup-bohemian-living-room-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722818/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, bohemian living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716584/photo-frame-mockup-bohemian-living-room-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705422/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716683/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824849/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, bohemian living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729666/photo-frame-mockup-bohemian-living-room-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725239/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseEditable picture frame mockup, wall decoration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9182454/editable-picture-frame-mockup-wall-decoration-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733148/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, home decoration, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389951/imageView licensePhoto frame mockup, abstract botanical illustration, psd modern home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4015077/photo-psd-frame-leaf-shadowView licenseFrame editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7388476/frame-editable-mockup-interior-designView licensePicture frame png mockup, houseplant decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861162/png-frame-plantView licenseEditable wall art mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15146198/editable-wall-art-mockupView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower image, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709378/photo-frame-mockup-flower-image-home-decor-psdView licenseFrame editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398668/frame-editable-mockup-interior-designView licensePicture frame mockup, abstract sunset photo psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729796/picture-frame-mockup-abstract-sunset-photo-psdView licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14094857/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseAesthetic framed photo with houseplant, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7861160/photo-image-frame-plant-greenView licensePicture frame mockup, home decoration, aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401620/imageView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729688/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licenseMinimal living room scene mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670403/minimal-living-room-scene-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721680/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14761743/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722819/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713179/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711285/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseMinimal square frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734885/minimal-square-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705421/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14711859/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, houseplant decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722820/photo-frame-mockup-houseplant-decor-psdView license