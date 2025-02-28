Edit Mockupmaprang8SaveSaveEdit Mockupmockup psd frameinteriorphoto frame mockupmockup frame living roommockup frame japandi decorliving room mockupwhite living roominterior flowersPicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 1763 x 2644 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1763 x 2644 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714477/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic interior psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120969/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-interior-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158965/photo-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frames mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723536/picture-frames-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128039/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePicture frames mockup, Scandinavian living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733149/psd-aesthetic-frame-mockupView licensePicture frames mockup, customizable living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729643/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-living-room-decorationView licensePicture frames mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763610/picture-frames-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePicture frames mockup, customizable living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723731/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-living-room-decorationView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716888/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePicture frame mockup on table, editable home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339722/picture-frame-mockup-table-editable-home-decorView licensePicture frames mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723535/picture-frames-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePicture frame mockup on table, editable home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339717/picture-frame-mockup-table-editable-home-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729800/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711665/photo-frame-mockup-flower-vase-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470523/photo-frame-mockup-wall-decor-psdView licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licensePicture frame wall mockup psd with tv cabinet in a Scandinavian decor living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358833/premium-photo-psd-house-mockup-interior-design-frame-hanging-decoration-wallView licensePicture frames mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729644/picture-frames-mockup-living-room-decorationView licensePicture frame mockup psd hanging in minimal living room home decor interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3309252/premium-photo-psd-living-room-mockup-home-decorView licensePicture frame editable mockup, Japandi interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277926/picture-frame-editable-mockup-japandi-interiorView licenseAesthetic frame mockup psd in a Scandinavian decor living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3356524/premium-photo-psd-frame-mockup-white-shadowView licensePicture frame editable mockup, Japandi interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277871/picture-frame-editable-mockup-japandi-interiorView licensePicture frame wall mockup psd with tv cabinet in a Scandinavian decor living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3358838/premium-photo-psd-interior-design-frame-hanging-decoration-wall-landscape-mockupView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825275/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licenseWooden cabinet, picture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12796010/wooden-cabinet-picture-frame-mockup-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable flower vase decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711620/photo-frame-mockup-editable-flower-vase-decorView licensePicture frame png transparent mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120959/png-aesthetic-frameView licenseWall editable mockup, japandi furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398429/wall-editable-mockup-japandi-furnitureView licensePicture frame mockup on wall, Scandinavian decor living room psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9278011/psd-aesthetic-frame-picture-mockupView licensePicture frames mockup, customizable living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721758/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-living-room-decorationView licensePicture frames mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716953/picture-frames-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable Japandi living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895410/photo-frame-mockup-editable-japandi-living-room-wallView licensePicture frame png mockup, home decor, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7853516/png-frame-mockupView licensePicture frames mockup, Scandinavian living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730686/picture-frames-mockup-scandinavian-living-room-decorationView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7742584/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, living room decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825265/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-living-room-decorView licenseMinimal decor, picture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767345/minimal-decor-picture-frame-mockup-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713170/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decorationView licensePicture frame png mockup on wall, Scandinavian decor living room, transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339919/png-frame-house-living-roomView license