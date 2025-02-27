Edit Mockupmaprang20SaveSaveEdit Mockuppicture frame mockupphoto frame mockuphanging pictureframehome frame mockupinterior mockupflowerhandMinimal photo frame mockup, home decor psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2910 x 2910 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2910 x 2910 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713059/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819040/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709253/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711982/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892581/photo-frame-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7742584/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePhoto frame customizable mockup, couple decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709372/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-couple-decorating-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7711980/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909708/photo-frame-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licensePhoto frame mockup, man decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7752908/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wall-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7401765/picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licensePicture frame mockup, living room decoration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729800/picture-frame-mockup-living-room-decoration-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909729/photo-frame-mockup-editable-wall-decorView licensePicture frame mockup, minimal design with flower illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6522475/psd-texture-frame-flowerView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable study room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893414/photo-frame-mockup-editable-study-room-wallView licensePhoto frames mockup, realistic interior psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887646/photo-frames-mockup-realistic-interior-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, editable dining room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910154/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView licensePicture frame mockup psd hanging in a minimal roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3474388/free-photo-psd-frame-mockupView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709255/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licensePicture frame mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12549528/picture-frame-mockup-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, editable bedroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8911487/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, living room interior psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895441/photo-frame-mockup-living-room-interior-psdView licensePicture frame mockup, aesthetic home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398658/picture-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorations psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7416140/psd-frame-aesthetic-mockupView licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885941/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licensePhoto frame mockup, couple decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709376/photo-frame-mockup-couple-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702414/photo-frame-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseVintage picture frame mockup psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11079038/psd-frame-picture-mockup-personView licensePhoto frame mockup, man decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825387/photo-frame-mockup-man-decorating-wallView licenseFrame mockup, abstract Scandinavian flower art, psd modern home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3999126/photo-psd-frame-shadow-handView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398050/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView licensePicture frame mockup, Mount Fuji by Hiroaki Takahashi psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068347/psd-frame-plant-mockupView licenseWooden frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398731/wooden-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, women decorating wall psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7806220/photo-frame-mockup-women-decorating-wall-psdView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120990/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licensePhoto frame mockup, tropical wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4341667/photo-frame-mockup-tropical-wall-decor-psdView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable Japandi living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895410/photo-frame-mockup-editable-japandi-living-room-wallView licensePhoto frames mockup, realistic interior psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894060/photo-frames-mockup-realistic-interior-psdView licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13916189/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic wall decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4369578/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-wall-decor-psdView license