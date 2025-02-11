Edit ImageCropNunny1SaveSaveEdit Imagepeople talking sketchhappy people doodlegroup discussion cartooncartoonpeoplemanblackdesignPeople talking, social networking doodle psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarYouth group poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735044/youth-group-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeople talking, social networking doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717893/people-talking-social-networking-doodleView licenseDiverse business meeting, teamwork remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197285/diverse-business-meeting-teamwork-remixView licensePeople talking png, social networking doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717882/png-sticker-elementView licenseWord of Mouth marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732306/word-mouth-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYouth group Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14753874/youth-group-instagram-post-templateView licenseDiverse business meeting, teamwork remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9223775/diverse-business-meeting-teamwork-remixView licenseColleagues brainstorming ideas, teamwork characters doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7793792/psd-woman-people-illustrationView licenseYouth group Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735043/youth-group-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHang out Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14779939/hang-out-instagram-post-templateView licenseYouth group blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735045/youth-group-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDiverse teammate working doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918579/diverse-teammate-working-doodleView licenseThinking session Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516629/thinking-session-instagram-post-templateView licenseDiverse teammate working doodle collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918617/vector-face-paper-peopleView licenseYouth group Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816252/youth-group-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDiverse teammate working doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823237/diverse-teammate-working-doodleView licenseWork Socialization Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134342/work-socialization-instagram-post-templateView licenseDiverse teammate working doodle collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823174/vector-face-paper-plantView licenseMeeting word, business teamwork remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327812/meeting-word-business-teamwork-remixView licensePeople networking, speech bubble doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717859/people-networking-speech-bubble-doodle-psdView licenseHang out Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544462/hang-out-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBulb head people discussing ideas doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717861/bulb-head-people-discussing-ideas-doodle-psdView licenseSupport group editable mental health, collage element remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910086/support-group-editable-mental-health-collage-element-remix-backgroundView licenseBusiness meeting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14884127/business-meeting-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy group Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844586/study-group-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColleagues brainstorming ideas, teamwork characters doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823596/image-woman-people-illustrationView licenseWorkplace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11522146/workplace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiverse team of co-workers doodle collage element vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908929/vector-face-people-bookView licenseMental health sticker remix, support group collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040408/mental-health-sticker-remix-support-group-collage-remixView licenseConnect with friends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14779458/connect-with-friends-instagram-post-templateView licenseDiverse business meeting, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168024/diverse-business-meeting-editable-white-designView licenseBusiness teamwork, chess pieces doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717871/business-teamwork-chess-pieces-doodle-psdView licenseExchange ideas Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771118/exchange-ideas-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseBusiness teamwork, colleagues on podium doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717854/psd-podium-people-illustrationView licenseExchange ideas Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8862179/exchange-ideas-twitter-template-editable-textView licensePng diverse team of co-workers doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823091/png-paper-peopleView licenseBusiness team remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14873489/business-team-remixView licensePng diverse team of co-workers doodle, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918382/png-face-paperView licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889355/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meeting-editable-designView licenseColleagues brainstorming ideas, teamwork characters doodle psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7793789/psd-woman-people-illustrationView license