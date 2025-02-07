Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagegoldjapaneseukiyo-evintage badgeround goldgold abstract shapecircular pnggolden badgeGold textured circle png sticker, geometric shape, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoThis design contains original artwork.PNGLow Resolution 800 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 2000 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOriental cranes background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7720874/oriental-cranes-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseSilver textured circle png sticker, geometric shape, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723624/png-texture-stickerView licenseOriental peacock background, vintage Japanese illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716473/oriental-peacock-background-vintage-japanese-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrange gradient circle png sticker, sunset badge, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609773/png-texture-stickerView licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670783/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBig sale Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847325/big-sale-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseGold textured circle, geometric shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719632/gold-textured-circle-geometric-shape-psdView licenseJapanese art Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7836761/japanese-art-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseVintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670785/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese birds background, black forest illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712057/japanese-birds-background-black-forest-illustration-editable-designView licenseGold textured circle, geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8411804/gold-textured-circle-geometric-shapeView licenseAsian beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7830998/asian-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseRed circle badge png sticker, geometric shape, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608661/png-texture-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese women, cherry blossom festival ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719996/editable-vintage-japanese-women-cherry-blossom-festival-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMagnolia flower png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662451/png-flower-stickerView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723407/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12900674/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseYukata fashion editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825914/yukata-fashion-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePaper texture badge png sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243042/png-sticker-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePaper texture badge vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916726/vector-circle-vintage-designView licenseTraditional medicine editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725247/traditional-medicine-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licensePaper texture badge sticker psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243044/psd-sticker-vintage-illustration-shapeView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723732/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseSilver textured circle, geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8411788/silver-textured-circle-geometric-shapeView licenseYukata fashion Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825929/yukata-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseSilver textured circle, geometric shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723621/silver-textured-circle-geometric-shape-psdView licenseEditable vintage Japanese nature, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7717761/editable-vintage-japanese-nature-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseRed circle badge, geometric shape psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7608655/red-circle-badge-geometric-shape-psdView licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7738443/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePaper texture badge. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243045/image-vintage-illustration-shape-circleView licenseYukata fashion Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7824638/yukata-fashion-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseRed circle badge, geometric shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696902/red-circle-badge-geometric-shapeView licenseExperience Japan Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7825909/experience-japan-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseOrange gradient circle, sunset badge psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609761/orange-gradient-circle-sunset-badge-psdView licenseTraditional medicine blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725243/traditional-medicine-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseOrange gradient circle, sunset badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696951/orange-gradient-circle-sunset-badgeView licenseJapanese art blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7851474/japanese-art-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14811165/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license