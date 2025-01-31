Edit ImageCrop43SaveSaveEdit Imagechinesechrysanthemumchinese artchinese public domainjapanese chrysanthemum flower illustrationjapanese illustrationchrysanthemum chinesejapanese flowerJapanese chrysanthemum (1368 - 1644) color woodblock print by Hu Zhengyan. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1127 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4881 x 5199 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4881 x 5199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670151/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrysanthemums (1598–1652) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704988/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Autumn flowers ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670161/japanese-autumn-flowers-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMagnolia and peach blossoms (1368 - 1644) Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642753/image-paper-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTree (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708889/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiscellaneous Studies by Chen Hongshouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241017/miscellaneous-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElegant traditional Japanese calligraphy fanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328439/calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChinese chrysanthemum (1633–1690) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642668/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner template, original art illustration from Ogawa Kazumasa, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23150122/png-flower-leavesView licensePaintings after Ancient Masters: Chrysanthemum and Rock. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639158/httpsclevelandartorgart19792719Free Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917719/teahouse-cafe-poster-templateView licenseBird on branch (1368–1644) vintage Chinese painting by Chen Hongshou. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7697735/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12732195/teahouse-cafe-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase of Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304386/vase-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView licensePaulownias and chrysanthemums (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Sakai Hoitsu. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141212/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917730/teahouse-cafe-instagram-story-templateView licenseHokusai's chrysanthemum, vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661289/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseYellow Chrysanthemums on a Blue Ground. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639504/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731603/mindfulness-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseBanana leaves and chrysanthemum (1615-1868) vintage Japanese painting by Tsubaki Chinzan. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642876/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702826/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-templateView licenseCalligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087433/calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseTeahouse cafe ad blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12917728/teahouse-cafe-blog-banner-templateView licenseSwallow on a peach branch (1368–1644) vintage Japanese woodblock art Japanese ink style. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716369/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12920150/japan-expo-poster-templateView licensePanel with Design of Seasonal Flowers Set within Hexagonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8884023/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseChrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640209/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702713/authentic-japan-instagram-post-templateView licenseBotanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642891/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517749/travel-japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseBotanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642904/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Expo Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12920179/japan-expo-instagram-story-templateView licenseBotanical from Minchô shiken, Sorimachi 409 (1746) vintage Japanese woodblock prints by ôoka Shunboku. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661160/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license