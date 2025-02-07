rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lotus leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Save
Edit Image
lilypadtransparent png lilypadlotusneonlotus leaftransparent pngpngcute
Aesthetic leaves, editable botanical illustration set
Aesthetic leaves, editable botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8635075/aesthetic-leaves-editable-botanical-illustration-setView license
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration psd
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721353/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license
Elegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element set
Elegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498792/elegant-watercolor-lotus-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8359008/image-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license
Elegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element set
Elegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498812/elegant-lotus-flower-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Lotus leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Lotus leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7710273/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Spa wellness resort Instagram post template, editable design and text
Spa wellness resort Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18430364/spa-wellness-resort-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Aesthetic leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Aesthetic leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323605/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Beauty treatment Facebook post template, editable design
Beauty treatment Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615809/beauty-treatment-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Colorful leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Colorful leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721303/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Zebra wildlife background, colorful leaf
Zebra wildlife background, colorful leaf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692708/zebra-wildlife-background-colorful-leafView license
Gradient blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Gradient blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721298/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207837/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gradient purple leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Gradient purple leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721309/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Premium spa Facebook post template, editable design
Premium spa Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615742/premium-spa-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721315/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198221/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pink leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Pink leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323608/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Art & flower poster template, editable floral design
Art & flower poster template, editable floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18422402/art-flower-poster-template-editable-floral-designView license
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343149/image-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license
Cute fox background, blue floral design
Cute fox background, blue floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694957/cute-fox-background-blue-floral-designView license
Gradient pink leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Gradient pink leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721300/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692502/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView license
Aesthetic leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Aesthetic leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721323/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Zebra wildlife background, colorful leaf
Zebra wildlife background, colorful leaf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692707/zebra-wildlife-background-colorful-leafView license
Blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721317/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692499/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView license
Red leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Red leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721324/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Animal party border background, purple design
Animal party border background, purple design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692929/animal-party-border-background-purple-designView license
Blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Blue leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721326/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Cute leopard tiger background, wildlife illustration
Cute leopard tiger background, wildlife illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694112/cute-leopard-tiger-background-wildlife-illustrationView license
Red tropical leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Red tropical leaf png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323630/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Buddhism quote Facebook post template
Buddhism quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633073/buddhism-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Colorful tropical png frame, botanical illustration, transparent background
Colorful tropical png frame, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567445/png-texture-aesthetic-frameView license
Colorful tropical background, neon leaf frame
Colorful tropical background, neon leaf frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693179/colorful-tropical-background-neon-leaf-frameView license
Blue leaves png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
Blue leaves png sticker, botanical illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721306/png-aesthetic-plantsView license
Colorful tropical background neon leaf frame
Colorful tropical background neon leaf frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691447/colorful-tropical-background-neon-leaf-frameView license
Aesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psd
Aesthetic leaf collage element, botanical illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8323596/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license
Floral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable text
Floral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498199/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration psd
Lotus leaf collage element, botanical illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7708650/psd-aesthetic-plants-leavesView license