Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage flame illustration inkjapanhalohinduorangejapanese religionvintage illustrationhindu illustrationMythological Buddhist character psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 1547 x 2319 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 801 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1547 x 2319 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseMythological Buddhist character. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722050/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseMythological Buddhist character, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652235/mythological-buddhist-character-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseMythological Buddhist character png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722040/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseMythological Buddhist or Hindu figure, full-length, standing, facing front, with long green sash and flaming green halo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseMythological blue Buddhist or Hindu figure, full-length, standing on small island among waves, facing right, against…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661019/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Mythological Buddhist or Hindu figure, full-length, standing, facing front, with long green sash and flaming green halo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636373/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14803135/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha, sitting on a lotus psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722077/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606285/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912114/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddha, sitting on a lotus. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722078/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBuddha png sitting on a lotus, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722076/png-sticker-artView licenseJapanese bar Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165910/japanese-bar-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Buddhist Guardian Mahabala (16th century). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660825/image-frame-clouds-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bar Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165965/japanese-bar-facebook-story-templateView licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981759/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlessings of Lakshmi poster template, from original art illustration, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23148925/image-cartoon-paper-roseView licenseBuddha sitting on a lotus, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645147/buddha-sitting-lotus-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGoddess Saraswati poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829820/goddess-saraswati-poster-templateView licenseReligious figure, possibly Buddha, sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head (1878). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660973/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14753742/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseGoddess Saraswati Puja poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830005/goddess-saraswati-puja-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982024/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapanese bar blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165901/japanese-bar-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14881304/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14840696/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese war god psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667906/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license