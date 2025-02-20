rawpixel
Blue and white kaparamip robe psd. Remastered by rawpixel.
koreanfabric patternpaisleyvintageblue and white vintage patternabstract designsvintage fabric
Denim label template, editable design
Navy background with thick white abstract applique with black accent stitching; black fabric with peach and yellow hash mark…
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Kaparamip robe png sticker, blue and white, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
K-pop music cover template
Blue and white kaparamip robe (19th century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Blue robe with abstract motif in white applique on entire back, shoulders, and sleeve cuffs; contrasting, decorative…
Editable Instagram post template, vintage textile pattern, be cheerful & pass it on quote
brown plaid robe covered with stepped navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, collar and yoke, center back, and nearly…
Ceramic arts Instagram post template, editable text
navy and brown striped robe with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom half of body, yoke, and back center, all…
Korean Instagram post template
blue and brown/green striped robe with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, collar and yoke, center back, and around…
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Tan robe covered with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, collar and yoke, center back, and along center edged and…
Fried chicken Facebook cover template
tan robe woven with vertical, navy blue and white stripes; navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem and body…
Magic quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable text
brown robe with navy blue applique trim and light blue embroidery around sleeves, collar, yoke, center opening, and bottom…
Cushion case mockup, editable home decoration design
tan robe with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, yoke, and back center, all with lighter blue, curving…
Editable business card mockup, business identity design
Brown robe woven with vertical, navy blue stripes; navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, collar, and back…
Ceramic vases Instagram post template, editable text
Brown robe woven with vertical white stripes; navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, yoke, and back center…
Abstract art blog banner template
beige robe with embroidered navy blue applique trim around sleeve cuffs, bottom hem and bottom center, yoke, and horizontal…
Korean cuisine poster template, editable text and design
indigo, grey, deep indigo, off-white; deep indigo and grey vertical stripes throughout, except horizontal stripes in…
Restaurant blog banner template
tan robe with dark blue applique trim embellished with blue and white embroidery; embroidery along sleeve cuffs and bottom…
Signature menu template, editable text and design
brown robe with navy blue applique, light blue embroidery, and brown velvet trim; embroidery accents extend beyond the…
New perspective mobile wallpaper template, editable text
light brown robe with navy blue applique trim around sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, center edges and upper back; light blue…
Korean cuisine Instagram story template, editable text
beige with light blue vertical stripes and navy blue applique trim around neck, sleeve cuffs, center opening, bottom hemline…
Korean cuisine poster template
tan at top with indigo and tan geometric design at bottom half, with cream-colored applique overlapping fabric; tan straps…
