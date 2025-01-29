Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageembroiderykorean artjapanese patternkoreanabstract fabricvintage japan clothingjapanesejapan patternKaparamip robe png sticker, blue and white, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 640 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2976 x 2380 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517600/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseNavy background with thick white abstract applique with black accent stitching; black fabric with peach and yellow hash mark…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637705/image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670320/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue and white kaparamip robe psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722068/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670478/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue and white kaparamip robe (19th century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661086/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue robe with abstract motif in white applique on entire back, shoulders, and sleeve cuffs; contrasting, decorative…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637694/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensebrown plaid robe covered with stepped navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, collar and yoke, center back, and nearly…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477755/photo-image-light-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseJapan exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensenavy and brown striped robe with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom half of body, yoke, and back center, all…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477741/photo-image-heart-patterns-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670477/vintage-japanese-crane-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseblue and brown/green striped robe with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, collar and yoke, center back, and around…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477734/photo-image-light-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic arts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804376/ceramic-arts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTan robe covered with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, collar and yoke, center back, and along center edged and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637738/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licensetan robe with navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, yoke, and back center, all with lighter blue, curving…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477790/photo-image-pattern-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView licensetan robe woven with vertical, navy blue and white stripes; navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem and body…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477752/photo-image-patterns-public-domain-orangeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875233/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licensebrown robe with navy blue applique trim and light blue embroidery around sleeves, collar, yoke, center opening, and bottom…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477865/photo-image-light-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851195/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseBrown robe woven with vertical, navy blue stripes; navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, collar, and back…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637707/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDenim label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542366/denim-label-template-editable-designView licensebeige robe with embroidered navy blue applique trim around sleeve cuffs, bottom hem and bottom center, yoke, and horizontal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478428/photo-image-light-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licensebrown robe with navy blue applique, light blue embroidery, and brown velvet trim; embroidery accents extend beyond the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478447/photo-image-light-cross-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenselight brown robe with navy blue applique trim around sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, center edges and upper back; light blue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477722/photo-image-light-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrown robe woven with vertical white stripes; navy blue applique trim on sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, yoke, and back center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese crane-patterned background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8851196/png-abstract-illustration-patterns-aestheticView licenseindigo, grey, deep indigo, off-white; deep indigo and grey vertical stripes throughout, except horizontal stripes in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477721/photo-image-design-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensetan robe with dark blue applique trim embellished with blue and white embroidery; embroidery along sleeve cuffs and bottom…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477990/photo-image-light-pattern-darkFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528079/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensebeige with light blue vertical stripes and navy blue applique trim around neck, sleeve cuffs, center opening, bottom hemline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477839/photo-image-light-public-domain-clothingFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517727/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensetan at top with indigo and tan geometric design at bottom half, with cream-colored applique overlapping fabric; tan straps…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656901/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license