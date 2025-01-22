Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhahalojapanese stickervintagebuddha facejapanese religionart print buddhavintage illustrationBuddha, sitting on a lotus psd. Remastered by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 1564 x 2190 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 857 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1564 x 2190 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBuddha, sitting on a lotus. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722078/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900448/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha sitting on a lotus, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645147/buddha-sitting-lotus-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddhist holy day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570290/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuddha png sitting on a lotus, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722076/png-sticker-artView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966996/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseReligious figure, possibly Buddha, sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head (1878). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660973/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseBuddhist center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912114/buddhist-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981759/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14803135/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14753742/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606285/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982024/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14881304/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseBuddha statue blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801695/buddha-statue-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14840696/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuddha statue Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889313/buddha-statue-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMythological Buddhist or Hindu figure, full-length, standing, facing front, with long green sash and flaming green halo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660859/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642321/buddha-statue-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license[Religious figure, possibly Buddha, sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head]. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636362/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMonk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728371/monk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMythological Buddhist character psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722049/psd-sticker-art-vintageView licenseVesak day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706046/vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMythological Buddhist character. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722050/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908097/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMythological Buddhist character, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16652235/mythological-buddhist-character-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddhism history Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11651263/buddhism-history-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMythological Buddhist character png, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722040/png-sticker-artView licenseVesak day Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176468/vesak-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseReligious figure, possibly Buddha, standing on a lotus, facing slightly left, holding a staff, with a green halo behind his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649821/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908218/buddha-statue-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license[Religious figure sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head]. Original from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636411/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVesak day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482757/vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChinese war god psd. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667906/psd-sticker-art-vintageView license